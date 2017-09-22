The Best Sandals for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists

Summer means grilling, the beach, and sandals. And although it’s always fun to kick your heavy winter boots aside­, sandals are not the most foot-friendly shoes to be wearing. Besides the lack of support and blister-causing straps, sandals can also be easier to trip in, leading to bumps, bruises, or something worse, like rolled ankles and broken toes.

Luckily, there are supportive and stylish sandals out there. We reached out to top podiatrists across the country to get the scoop on what they personally wear and recommend to their patients.