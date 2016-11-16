9 Comfortable Booties Made for Walking

These sturdy and stylish ankle boots are perfect for fall travel—or any other time you'll be on your feet all day.
Booties are a cold-weather wardrobe staple. They can be worn with just about anything in your closet, from chic dresses to casual jeans, or even leggings (post-workout, of course). Since they really do go with everything, lots of women consider them the ultimate all-day shoe—but if you don’t shop smart, you could wind up with a pair that pinches your toes, brings on blisters, or takes a toll on your arches. That’s why we rounded up 9 pairs of booties that are designed to support your feet throughout the day, no matter where it takes you. They feature sturdy and supportive soles, stacked heels for stability, and high-quality uppers that cradle your feet in comfort. Keep reading—your feet will thank you.
Born Atonia
A steel shank in the sole provides ample support for days spent on your feet.
Munro Robyn
A side zipper allows for easy on-and-off, while a soft knit lining wicks sweat and prevents stink. Plus, a leather heel cup prevents slippage.
Mephisto Seddy
A favorite brand of podiatrists, this Mephisto bootie boasts a natural rubber sole that absorbs shock, keeping your joints happy.
Rockport City Casuals Catriona Buckle Bootie
The heel may be on the higher side, but don’t let that fool you—this shoe still offers plenty of support with a stacked, rubberized heel, as well as a shock system that absorbs rebound at the back and front of the shoe.
Clarks Spye Astro
This slick leather bootie has an OrthoLite footbed, which offers cushiony comfort and plenty of support.
TOMS Desert Wedge
Who needs stilettos when you have these sexy wedges? Laces in the front allow for a customizable fit.
Dr. Scholl’s Jonet
This bootie is lined in soft leather, which prevents blisters on even the most sensitive feet. Memory Fit Foam footbeds mold to your own unique foot shape.
Sofft Weston
Wingtip and brogue details give this bootie a unique menswear-inspired look. A stacked heel, combined with a grippy outsole, provide stability, even on slick surfaces.
Comfortiva Rivington
A pillowtop memory-foam footbed isn’t all this bootie offers—it also has supple suede upper accented by fun fringe.