8 Comfortable Ballet Flats That Won't Wreck Your Feet

These podiatrist-approved ballet flats provide ample arch support, shock-absorbing soles, and tons of style. 

Anthea Levi
November 30, 2017

Simple ballet flats are one of our favorite sole styles, but when it comes to comfort, most pairs don’t quite cut it. “Flats generally lack shock absorption and arch support. The heels are very flat and the toeboxes are often narrow,” said New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, MD, in a prior interview with Health. “Without thickness in the arch and wide, chunky heels, flats can cause instability in the gait cycle and, eventually, pain.” 

Not willing to eliminate the classic style from your closet? No need to. Here are eight ballet flats that will keep your feet feeling healthy, without wrecking your wardrobe.

1
Munro Vicki Ballet Flat

This patent leather pair comes with a padded footbed and a hidden wedge, so the foot is completely cushioned despite the appearance of a classic ballet flat.  

available at 6pm.com $100
2
Josef Seibel Pippa 07 Flat

According to DC-based podiatrist Howard Osterman, MD, flats force our feet to hit the ground harder. Choose a pair with a rubber sole, like these rich suede shoes from Josef Seibel, for better shock absorption. 

available at nordstrom.com $69
3
SoftWalk Haverhill Flat

The brand’s name says it all. These durable flats from SoftWalk contain a patented Arch Cookie in the footbed that keeps feet in a neutral position and alleviates arch-related pain. 

available at nordstrom.com $60
4
Dr. Scholl’s Vixen Ballet Flat

We love the subtle perforated detailing on these flats from Dr. Scholl’s, which boast memory-foam insoles and a roomy, rounded toe for extra comfort. 

available at nordstrom.com $88
5
Vionic Minna Leather Flat

Founded by a podiatrist, Vionic makes foot-friendly shoes that come with Orthaheel Technology and arch support, like these animal print ballet flats that are wildly stylish and good for you, too. 

available at nordstrom.com $120
6
SoftWalk High Point Mary Jane Flat

The extra-wide elastic band across these retro Mary Jane-style flats helps to keep the feet supported with every step. 

available at nordstrom.com $89
7
Earthies Bindi Flat

Dainty lace-like cutouts dress up these sweet silver flats. Plus, with added arch support and a hidden wedge for cushioning, the slip-ons are a perfect pick for your next night out. 

available at amazon.com $140
8
Bernie Mev. Bella Me Woven Flat

Say goodbye to slips and falls; the synthetic soles on these breathable woven flats allow for a safer and sturdier grip on the ground. 

available at nordstrom.com $77
