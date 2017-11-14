11 Comfort Wedding Shoes You Can Actually Dance In

Negotiating with vendors, finalizing your guest list, making a budget (and actually sticking to it). There are plenty of things to stress about when planning a wedding. The one thing you don't want to have to worry about? Walking down the aisle and realizing your to-die-for wedding shoes are giving you a painful blister.

Believe it or not, it is possible to score stylish wedding shoes that won't kill your feet. Whether you're planning on sporting heels or flats on the big day, the key is to look for feet-saving details as you shop. We asked podiatrists in previous interviews with Health to share some of their best tips for finding comfortable shoes: New York City-based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera told us to look for a cushioned footbed; New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner recommended plenty of supportive straps; and Washington, DC-based podiatrist Howard Osterman suggested cushioned forefoots and a sensible heel (think: not too high or too skinny).

Here, 12 swoon-worthy wedding shoes that incorporate some of these podiatrist-recommended details—and will keep you blissfully blister-free from the ceremony to the after party.