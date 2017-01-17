These workout leggings flatter any shape, and are as home at barre class as at brunch.
Moto leggings were big in 2016, and the mesh-paneled tights trend is still going strong—but now there's a new type of leggings on taking over gyms everywhere: Colorblocking. The colorblock leggings trend is all about big, bold splashes of color, which happen to make your legs look amazing. Colorblocking highlights your toned muscles and has a super-slimming effect. Whether you’re looking for a statement legging or pants to pair with a patterned top, there’s a colorblock legging with your name on it. Check out our favorite picks below and get in on the trend.
1
Athleta Polartec Powerlift Tight 2.0
These leggings will keep you toasty on chilly runs—yet they’re super lightweight. Side pockets can easily hold your phone and keys, and reflective details help you stay visible at night.
2
Laain Lydia Curve Mesh Leggings
Mesh panels create breathability, while ankle zippers allow you to adjust the fit. These sporty leggings also feature a zippered pocket at the rear.
3
Marika Blizzard Long Legging
This pair will wick away sweat and hold in heat, keeping you dry and warm during wintry workouts. You’ll find a hidden pocket tucked into the waistband, too.
4
New Balance J.Crew Fashion Tight
These leggings have a matte, opaque finish, helping to disguise sweat stains mid-workout. Plus, convenient side pockets help you stay on the go.
5
C9 Champion Freedom Asymmetrical Leggings
These high-performance tights feature a wide waistband that will keep you comfortable, no matter the workout.
6
Nike Zoned Sculpt Training Capri
These mid-length tights have contoured fabric to help support muscles as you work out. The ribbed, high waistband keeps you locked in.
7
Prana Gabi Legging
With a wide, comfortable waistband and quick-dry fabric, these leggings are perfect for stretching it out in a hot yoga class.
8
Reflex Mesh Pocket Leggings
Classic leggings with an edgy feel and sexy sheer mesh details. Fishnet pockets hold your stuff when you’re on the go.
9
Sweaty Betty Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings
These reversible leggings allow you to go neutral or bright. They’re designed to stay opaque no matter how bendy you get in class—win!
10
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Engineered Leggings
The anti-microbial technology in these leggings helps them stay fresh longer. Moisture wicking and four-way-stretch make any workout better.
11
Zobha Bey Garter Leggings with Contrast Mesh
Mesh panels at the knees allow your skin to breath and your body to move more freely.