7 Places to Buy Cheap Workout Clothes Without Sacrificing Quality or Style

Marika is a little pricier than Old Navy and Target, with leggings in the $50 range and tops starting at around $30. Still, that's more than reasonable when you consider many brands of similar quality and style start at double that. This racerback Kelly Sports Bra is made to be supportive enough for high-impact workouts. The molded cup shapes add extra support to your chest while the thick straps add comfort and security to your workout. Not to mention, the various colors it's offered in are beautiful.