7 Places to Buy Cheap Workout Clothes Without Sacrificing Quality or Style

Fashionable, functional activewear for any budget.
Here at Health, we absolutely adore Lululemon, but let's face it—those fashion-forward, moisture-wicking, butt-enhancing yoga pants come at a price. And it's not just Lululemon that gives shoppers sticker shock; activewear prices tend to be high across the board. Some of us just can't stomach the idea of dishing out 200 bucks for an outfit we're just going to sweat in. The good news: there are tons of lower-priced but still high-quality options out there. Here, our favorite brands for cheap workout clothes.
1
Target
C9 Champion at Target offers fashionable activewear at a discounted price, which explains its huge popularity and appeal. You'll often find supportive sports bras, moisture-wicking tops, and trendy leggings for under $20 apiece, and many of Health's editors swear by C9. Right now, we love the JoyLab Premium Moto Leggings. With the chic evergreen hue and moto-inspired design running down the leg, your fellow gym-goers will assume you spent a heck of a lot more than 40 bucks. Plus, these leggings feature moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry, as well as a compression fit that hugs you in tight.
2
Old Navy
Old Navy's line of workout apparel is inexpensive, while still being comfortable, supportive, and cute. The Ultra-Thin Mesh Trim Tank blends tech and style with moisture-wicking fabric and a bold color that will motivate you through the toughest HIIT workout. In addition to Old Navy's tops, we are big fans of the brand's compression leggings, which come in a variety of colors and patterns that rivals more expensive brands.
3
Marika
Marika is a little pricier than Old Navy and Target, with leggings in the $50 range and tops starting at around $30. Still, that's more than reasonable when you consider many brands of similar quality and style start at double that. This racerback Kelly Sports Bra is made to be supportive enough for high-impact workouts. The molded cup shapes add extra support to your chest while the thick straps add comfort and security to your workout. Not to mention, the various colors it's offered in are beautiful.
4
JCPenney
JCPenney has two in-house activewear brands: Xersion and Made for Life. Xersion offers high-tech workout apparel ideal for any type of workout—from yoga to CrossFit—while the Made for Life athleisure line is designed for everyday wear. The Made for Life Knit Colorblock Capris are a must-have for all seasons. They're cute, cozy, and perfect to thrown on after yoga class (or for hanging out at home).
5
Kohl's
In addition to Nike, Adidas, and other big-name brands, Kohl's has a huge assortment of fitness clothes from Tek Gear. Stock up on basic wicking tees, sports bras, and much more—at these prices, you may be able to afford to buy a few of each. Tek Gear offers more than just basics, though; these Tek Gear Shapewear Shirred Capri Workout Leggings are right on trend.
6
Macy's
Time to replace your running shoes? Don't overlook Macy's—with its big variety of brands (including Nike, Skechers, Asics, and more) and frequent sales, you're bound to find a pair that suits your needs as well as your budget. Our pick: The Nike Women's CK Racer.
7
Danskin
If you took dance classes as a kid, then you probably remember Danskin. Danskin makes more than leotards, though—they also sell high-quality workout clothes at reasonable prices. With seamless construction, moisture-wicking fabric, and adjustable straps, you'll want to wear the Danskin Medium Impact Y-Back Seamless Sports Bra to every barre class.