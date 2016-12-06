16 Ways to Dress Like a Celeb at the Gym

Want to channel your favorite celeb next time you hit the gym? You're in luck: More and more A-listers—from Beyoncé to Carrie Underwood—have started making workout gear that's sexy, stylish, and incredibly wearable. Take your pick of these must-haves fitness finds from brands like Ivy Park, Adidas Originals by Rita Ora, Jessica Simpson The WarmUp, and more.

To dress like Beyoncé: Check out Ivy Park

Our top picks: Show off your seriously sculpted arms in the cute Laser Logo Racerback Tank ($40; nordstrom.com). Camouflage, like Queen Bey, is always cool. Her Camo Bomber ($100; nordstrom.com) is a wardrobe staple. Add edge to any outfit with the Camo Pom Beanie ($30; topshop.com).

To dress like Carrie Underwood: Check out Calia by Carrie Underwood

Our top picks: The Duffle Bag ($70; caliastudio.com) is a sophisticated way to carry your stuff. Basic black pants, you've met your match: Essential Printed Tight Leggings ($70; caliastudio.com). Slip on these Cable Leg Warmers ($20; dickssportinggoods.com) for an extra layer of insulation.

To dress like Rita Ora: Check out Adidas Originals by Rita Ora

Our top picks: A message sweatshirt ($80; adidas.com) is a fun way to chase away chills. Trade high heels for these just-as-chic Adidas Originals Superstar Shoes ($90; adidas.com).

To dress like Julianne Hough: Check out MPG Collection by Julianne Hough

Our top picks: The Rad Vest ($118; MPG Sport) is an '80s classic made modern. Guard your girls with the Elliptical Sports Bra ($50; MPG Sport). Groove in the Taro Pants ($72; MPG Sport)...or sport them to the office!

To dress like Jessica Simpson: Check out Jessica Simpson The WarmUp

Our top picks: The Front Zip Bra ($39; macys.com) looks great and beats bounce. Sparkle while you sweat in the Mesh Insert Sequin Print Leggings ($49; macys.com). The Nalicia sneakers ($79; macys.com) easily flow from studio to street.

To dress like Kate Hudson: Check out Fabletics

Our top picks: Throw on the Tilly L/S ($50; fabletics.com) with skinny jeans and you're instantly ready for a night on the town. Why be a workout wallflower? A pair of in-your-face Salar Leggings ($50; fabletics.com) will show everyone you mean business.