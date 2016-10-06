5 Sneakers You Can Buy to Support Breast Cancer Research This Month

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Deck yourself out in pink gear that gives back to charities in big ways.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and you already know that many brands support the cause by splashing their products in pink. Running shoes are no exception: For 2016, New Balance, Asics, and more have released new pretty pink kicks with a portion of sales benefiting breast cancer charities. Pound the pavement—and raise awareness—with these picks.
1
New Balance Vazee Pace v2 Pink Ribbon
Show off your BCA support in the bright pink New Balance Vazee Pace v2. This bright shoe will motivate you to get out there, even as the weather changes. In 2016, New Balance will contribute 5% of the MSRP of each product sold from New Balance's Lace Up for the Cure Collection to Susan G. Komen, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000.
2
ASICS Fuze X PR
ASICS has once again teamed up with Christina Applegate’s Right Action for Women as part of their Accelerate Hope Campaign. The FuzeX PR comes in an adorable pink rose-print pattern, or if you just want to spice up your run with a pop of pink, there is a black version with a pink sole.
From August 1 to November 30, 2016, ASICS will donate $10 per pair purchased with a guaranteed minimum donation of $100,000, up to $150,000.
3
Under Armour Women's YA SpeedForm Apollo 2
As part of its Power in Pink initiative, Under Armour is offering two shoe styles. The UA Speedform Gemini 2 ($130; underarmour.com) is a super-supportive running shoe with superior impact protection, while the UA SpeedForm Apollo 2 ($100; underarmour.com) is more cushioned and flexible. Both grey sneaks feature a pink ribbon detail and pops of pink throughout. Proceeds from Power in Pink helped to support the Under Armour Breast Health Innovation Center at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, under construction now.
4
Skechers Gowalk 4 Empower
This ultra-comfy walking shoe features midsole cushioning, flexible fabric upper, and a bamboo-lined footbed designed to control foul odors. Choose between a black or light grey mesh laid over a pretty light pink. Skechers pays a fee to use the American Cancer Society logo, which goes to the ACS fight against breast cancer.
5
Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10
These flashy basketball shoes support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. They come in kids' and men’s sizing, so the whole family can sport pink for a cause on the court.