10 Black Sneakers That Go With Your Entire Wardrobe

Treat your feet to a pair of better-than-basic sneaks.
There’s a reason New Yorkers love to wear all black: it matches everything and is an easy choice when life is too hectic to worry about color schemes. If your wardrobe is in need of a few more basics—or if you just love to wear black—these sneakers will do the trick. Whether you want something sporty and functional for the gym or prefer a pair you can wear to dinner or work, there’s a set of black sneaks out there for you. Below, check out our favorite options in the classic, fits-every-style color.
1
Caslon Eden Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
This easy slip-on style will take you from yoga class to casual Friday at work and beyond. The perforated detail adds a textured touch to plain black leather.
2
696 New Balance
Grab this classic shoe design in simple black and white and you’ve got your go-to pair of comfy shoes.
3
Nike Air Huarache Ultra
Sporty gets a futuristic twist with these black and white Nikes. Wear ‘em to the gym or take a page from Serena Williams’ book and pair with a feminine ensemble for a more dinner-appropriate look.
4
Superga 2750 Embcotw
Sweeten up your sneaker game with this pair of flower-embroidered kicks. The black background keeps the pattern grounded so you can still wear them with all of your favorite outfits. A cushioned foot bed ups the comfort factor, too.
5
Vans Authentic DX
Basic Vans get a makeover with this cool perforated style. The brand’s classic waffle tread sole will keep you from slipping and sliding while you wear them everywhere.
6
Puma Platform Sneaker
Up your outfit’s fierce factor with these platform sneaks with gold detailing. The extra lift is perfect for heel lovers who want to give their feet a break without sacrificing height or style.
7
adidas ‘Tubular Viral’ Sneaker
Athletic chicks will love this dressed up pair of sneakers. They feature suede and mesh details, making them cooler than your average workout kicks.
8
Frye Ivy Sneaker
Frye’s leather shoes are known for being smooth and soft and these sneakers are no exception. A minimal design mixed with the high-quality material makes this pair appropriate for work.
9
Keds Lex
The iconic Keds canvas sneaker gets an upgrade with this slightly fuller coverage style. Don’t worry—the design is still as minimal as they come, so you can dress them up or dress them down as you please.
10
dv Ruth Sneaker
Rock your all-black sneakers and save money too with this pair of affordable shoes from Target. The high top style offers ankle support and the silver zipper details add an edge to the lace-up style.