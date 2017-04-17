10 Black Sneakers That Go With Your Entire Wardrobe

Treat your feet to a pair of better-than-basic sneaks. 

Julia Naftulin
April 17, 2017

There’s a reason New Yorkers love to wear all black: it matches everything and is an easy choice when life is too hectic to worry about color schemes. If your wardrobe is in need of a few more basics—or if you just love to wear black—these sneakers will do the trick. Whether you want something sporty and functional for the gym or prefer a pair you can wear to dinner or work, there’s a set of black sneaks out there for you. Below, check out our favorite options in the classic, fits-every-style color.

1
Caslon Eden Perforated Slip-On Sneaker

This easy slip-on style will take you from yoga class to casual Friday at work and beyond. The perforated detail adds a textured touch to plain black leather.

available at nordstrom.com $80
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
696 New Balance

Grab this classic shoe design in simple black and white and you’ve got your go-to pair of comfy shoes.

available at newbalance.com $80
SHOP NOW

3
Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Sporty gets a futuristic twist with these black and white Nikes. Wear ‘em to the gym or take a page from Serena Williams’ book and pair with a feminine ensemble for a more dinner-appropriate look.

available at nike.com $115
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Superga 2750 Embcotw

Sweeten up your sneaker game with this pair of flower-embroidered kicks. The black background keeps the pattern grounded so you can still wear them with all of your favorite outfits. A cushioned foot bed ups the comfort factor, too.

available at zappos.com $85
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Vans Authentic DX

Basic Vans get a makeover with this cool perforated style. The brand’s classic waffle tread sole will keep you from slipping and sliding while you wear them everywhere.

available at zappos.com $70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Puma Platform Sneaker

Up your outfit’s fierce factor with these platform sneaks with gold detailing. The extra lift is perfect for heel lovers who want to give their feet a break without sacrificing height or style.

available at nordstrom.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
adidas ‘Tubular Viral’ Sneaker

Athletic chicks will love this dressed up pair of sneakers. They feature suede and mesh details, making them cooler than your average workout kicks.

available at nordstrom.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Frye Ivy Sneaker

Frye’s leather shoes are known for being smooth and soft and these sneakers are no exception. A minimal design mixed with the high-quality material makes this pair appropriate for work.

available at nordstrom.com $918
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Keds Lex

The iconic Keds canvas sneaker gets an upgrade with this slightly fuller coverage style. Don’t worry—the design is still as minimal as they come, so you can dress them up or dress them down as you please.

available at keds.com $52
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
dv Ruth Sneaker

Rock your all-black sneakers and save money too with this pair of affordable shoes from Target. The high top style offers ankle support and the silver zipper details add an edge to the lace-up style.

available at target.com $35
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up