7 Black Leggings That Are Perfect for Traveling

Over the weekend, United Airlines uncovered a new and unexpected way for airlines to infuriate customers. At Denver International Airport, two young girls were barred from boarding a flight to Minneapolis because a gate agent decided they were dressed inappropriately. The problem? Leggings.

United later claimed the leggings-clad passengers were subject to a dress code that applies only to "pass" travelers flying for free on standby. Still, Twitter erupted in waves of anger over the incident.

Drama aside, we're not going to stop wearing leggings for travel any time soon. Obviously, they're stretchy and comfortable, which are two undeniably important traits as airlines continue to cram more seats in economy. But additionally, many are made with compression fabric that may help increase circulation in the legs, in turn reducing post-flight soreness. They may also reduce your risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that originates in the deep veins of the lower legs and thighs and can occur after you've been sitting for a long time.

We found seven leggings are understated and stylish—and when paired with the right shoes and top, will look truly chic. Stock up before your next big trip!