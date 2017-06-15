7 Black Leggings That Are Perfect for Traveling

United Airlines says leggings aren't appropriate travel attire, but we beg to differ.
Over the weekend, United Airlines uncovered a new and unexpected way for airlines to infuriate customers. At Denver International Airport, two young girls were barred from boarding a flight to Minneapolis because a gate agent decided they were dressed inappropriately. The problem? Leggings.
United later claimed the leggings-clad passengers were subject to a dress code that applies only to "pass" travelers flying for free on standby. Still, Twitter erupted in waves of anger over the incident.
Drama aside, we're not going to stop wearing leggings for travel any time soon. Obviously, they're stretchy and comfortable, which are two undeniably important traits as airlines continue to cram more seats in economy. But additionally, many are made with compression fabric that may help increase circulation in the legs, in turn reducing post-flight soreness. They may also reduce your risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that originates in the deep veins of the lower legs and thighs and can occur after you've been sitting for a long time.
We found seven leggings are understated and stylish—and when paired with the right shoes and top, will look truly chic. Stock up before your next big trip!
1
Old Navy Go-Dry Mid-Rise Compression Leggings for Women
Compression fabric supports your legs on a long-haul flight—and you really can't beat the current sale price of $13.45.
2
C9 Champion Women's Embrace Mesh Leggings
Sweat-wicking performance compression fabric keeps you fresh throughout the longest jaunts. A hidden pocket in the waistband is just the right size for your passport.
3
Athleta Stealth Mesh 7/8 Tight
Loosen the never-ending drawstring when you reach your seat for extra comfort; tighten it back up when it's time to de-plane. Mesh panels keep you cool and also add a pop of style.
4
Nike Pro Hypercool Women's Training Tights
Stuck in a middle seat? Climb past your seatmate with ease in these ultra-stretchy tights. Flat seams move smoothly against the skin and prevent chafing.
5
Under Armour Links Knit Leggings
Super-soft fabric disappears against your skin, while a wide and flat waistband ensures you won't experience any uncomfortable digging. Plus, if you're going somewhere sunny, there's an added bonus: built-in UPF 30+ sun protection.
6
ALO High Waist Moto Leggings
At first glance, these leggings look more like something you'd wear to ride a motorcycle than to yoga class. Cooling panels at the calves, performance fabric, and a high waistline that never digs or falls down makes these leggings as perfect for travel as they are for working out.
7
Athleta High Rise Mosaic Chaturanga To Town Capri
Pocket, check. High-rise waistband, check. They're soft, stylish, and the high-waisted style is super-comfy against your skin