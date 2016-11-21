10 Black Friday Deals on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

Count steps, not pennies, with these these tricked-out smart watches for less. 

Anthea Levi
November 21, 2016

If you've been waiting to purchase an activity tracker, the time to invest is now. That's because major retailers are offering mega-reductions on some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market for Black Friday. From Fitbits that offer deep breathing exercises to GPS-enabled Garmins that record exactly how far you've run, these wearables will help you be your healthiest self this holiday season, and beyond.

1
Fitbit Charge HR

Save $40

Every step counts when you’re wearing the Fitbit Charge HR, which tracks your calories burned, steps taken, sleep quality, and heart rate, among other important health metrics.

2
Apple Watch Series 1

Save $72

Go for the (rose) gold with this water resistant Apple Watch that lets you record—and share—your daily physical activity. Bragging rights, granted. 

3
Garmin vívofit 3

Save $40

Thanks to the Garmin vívofit 3’s one-year battery life and automatic activity detector, you’ll never be left guessing about your calories burned, distance traveled, or total steps taken. 

4
Garmin vívosmart HR+ GPS activity tracker

Save $80

If you’re hankering to keep tabs on your heart rate, the Garmin vívosmart HR+ GPS activity tracker is the one for you. Plus, with specialized GPS technology, you can record exactly how far and how fast you’ve run.

5
Fitbit Alta

Save $30

In the wise words of Fitbit, “Motivation is your best accessory.” That’s why the Fitbit Alta gives you gentle reminders to move throughout the day, in addition to tracking your daily distance, sleep duration and interruptions, and calories burned.

6
Fitbit Charge 2

Save $20

The Fitbit Charge 2 doesn’t just measure all your main metrics (think: calories, sleep, steps)—it also encourages you to seek calm during your day by offering personalized breathing exercises based on your heart rate. Inhale, exhale, repeat.

7
Garmin vívofit Jr. Kids’ Activity Tracker

Save $50

Adults aren’t the only ones on the move. Consider the Garmin vívofit jr. the mini-me to your own wrist wearable. The super durable tracker that’s managed via a parent-controlled mobile apple is as kid-friendly as it gets. 

8
Garmin vívoactive

Save $110

The Garmin vívoactive goes above and beyond simply tracking your steps taken. The GPS-enabled tracker lets you see your stats no matter how you choose to sweat it out, measuring activity levels as you run, bike, swim, golf, and walk.

9
Fitbit Blaze

Save $25

Consider the Fitbit Blaze the ultimate one-stop-shop wearable; the smart watch lets you stay connected with friends thanks to call, text, and calendar notifications; play, pause, and switch songs on your mobile playlist; and keep track of all your need-to-know health stats. 

10
Garmin Forerunner 230

Save $70

Get incoming email, text, and call alerts as you count steps, calories, and distance all day long with the Garmin Forerunner 230. Even better, the smart watch keeps you motivated too, thanks to its move bar that vibrates when you’ve been sitting for too long.

