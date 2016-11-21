9 Things at Target You'll Actually Want to Buy on Black Friday

Health's picks for the best Black Friday deals at Target, including fitness trackers, healthy kitchen appliances, and more.
If you're only going to make one stop on Black Friday, we'd recommend Target. The retailer will have several items on sale that are likely on any active person's wish list, such as Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers, and athletic apparel. Plus, high-end kitchen appliances like blenders and coffeemakers will also be on sale. Not sure where to start? We did the hard work for you by combing through Target's Black Friday ad and pulling out the best deals, below. Prices are valid online and in stores starting on Thanksgiving. Happy shopping!
1
Fitbit Charge HR
Save $40
This advanced wristband tracks calories burned, steps taken, sleep quality, and daily distance walked, and also provides a continuous heart rate reading. Sync it to your smartphone to monitor your progress.
2
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-qt. stand mixer
Save $70, plus get a free $20 Target gift card
Baking becomes infinitely easier when you invest in a stand mixer.
3
Beats by Dre Powerbeats2 wireless earphones
Save $110
Sweat-resistant materials and ear tips of all sizes ensure these Bluetooth headphones will stay put during even the most intense workouts.
4
C9 Champion Gear
Save 30% on everything
Stock up on affordable, high-quality fitness apparel that easily rivals more expensive brands. We especially love these mesh-paneled leggings, regularly $35.
5
Apple Watch Series 1
Save $72
The Apple Watch is a top-of-the-line fitness and health tracker that measures heart rate, steps walked, and much more. It also nudges you to move after a period of inactivity, and paints a clear picture of overall health with colorful charts and graphics.
6
Ninja Professional Kitchen System
Save $90
In addition to functioning as a high-powered blender, the device comes with a food processor attachment, as well as to-go cups for smoothies. Durable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleanup.
7
Garmin vívosmart HR+ GPS activity tracker
Save $80
In addition to steps taken, stairs climbed, and calories burned, this Garmin model also uses GPS satellites to track your running and jogging routes.
8
Ninja Coffee Bar
Save $50
Coffee lovers deserve better than a standard drip brewer. This high-tech, yet easy to use system serves coffee calibrated specifically to your own tastes using advanced temperature controls and drawing exactly the correct amount of water based on your brew size and type.
9
Bella 6-qt. Pressure Cooker
Save $30
Pressure cooker recipes were super-popular in 2016 because they put delicious meals on the table, fast. Jump on the trend with this model from Bella.