The Best Workout Underwear for Women Who Hate Thongs

Prefer full-coverage panties? These high-performance picks are perfect for wearing under your exercise clothes.
If you've ever worked out in a thong, then you know it can be uncomfortable—they can create a lot of friction and irritate the delicate skin in your nether regions. What's more, wearing a thong when you exercise may not be all that healthy. Thongs make it easier for bacteria to travel from your backside to your front, leaving you prone to urinary tract infection. That's why Health's contributing medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, recommends you save the G-string for sexy nights in, and instead opt for more coverage when you get your sweat on at the gym.
Need some help? We've rounded up some full-coverage styles below that are stylish and guaranteed not to cause a mid-squat wedgie. You'll thank us later!
1
Jockey No Panty Line Promise Tactel Bikini
Many women wear thongs because they dread VPL ("visible panty lines"). Now you can have the comfort of a bikini-cut with no fear of bulky outlines with this pair from Jockey. They're made from a fabric that lies flat against the skin, meaning the seams won't show through your clothes—perfect for wearing under workout leggings.
2
Under Armour Pure Stretch Cheeky Brief
If you end up with swamp butt from cycling class, it might be time to upgrade your underwear to one that dries faster. This quick-dry pick from Under Armour will keep you free of moisture. Four-way stretch fabric moves with you when you're going in and out of the saddle.
3
Moving Comfort by Brooks Out-of-Sight Bikini
This bikini will make you feel like you're wearing nothing while still providing ample coverage where you need it. The smooth, seamless design prevents chafing, and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool when you're logging miles.
4
ASICS Chaser Brief
If you want your butt covered but also don't want high-rise underwear peeking out of your bottoms, this low-rider brief from ASICS does the trick. Plus, the seamless band won't cut into you while you work out.
5
Calvin Klein Underwear Intense Power Bikini
You know those iconic Calvin Klein underwear ads? Channel your inner Kate Moss with this sporty update to the classic cotton brief. This pair still features the big logo on the waistband, but the nylon-spandex blend with mesh sides wicks sweat and moves with your body.
6
Arc'teryx Phase SL Boxer
These aren't your boyfriend's boxers. This sleek pair has a low rise that won't show under your tightest workout leggings, and they'll stay in place during your sweatiest HIIT class.
7
Smartwool PhD Seamless Mid Rise Bikini
Don't let the word "wool" fool you. Merino wool works to wick sweat away while keeping you dry. Plus, this pair is tagless, so you won't have any irritation from an itchy label every time you squat or lunge.
8
Terramar Microcool Hipster W8820
Save this pair for your hot yoga or HIIT class. They'll keep you cool from move to move and wick sweat away in the process thanks to supreme breathability. Keeping your cool just got easier.