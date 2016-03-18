The Best Performance Underwear for Women Who Love to Work Out

These underwear are designed to stand up to sweat and motion. 

Megan Kennedy
March 18, 2016
Best workout underwear

Nobody likes a mid-squat wedgie or panty lines that peek through workout leggings. Your underwear should be out of sight and mind during your sweat sessions, and chances are, your everyday pair just doesn’t cut it. That's why it's worth investing in active undies, which come in all kinds of cuts, colors, and fabrics depending on your needs. Don’t even think about going commando—try one (or a few!) of these 14 pairs.

ASICS ASX Thong

To buy: $12; amazon.com

You may have heard mixed opinions about wearing thongs to the gym, but this one is made specifically for working out. It gives you the freedom of wearing a thong with the added bonus of moisture control and breathability. Bonus: no more awkward panty lines peeking through your workout leggings.

Craft Greatness Sports Briefs

To buy: $16-30; amazon.com

Thongs not your thing? Enter hipsters. This pair of full-coverage sports underwear is made of lightweight, sweat-resistant fabric. Seamless edges prevent both panty lines and uncomfortable chafing.

ExOfficio Women's Give-n-Go Sport Mesh Bikini Brief

To buy: $17-24; amazon.com

With superlight, quick-drying sports mesh fabric and a smooth waistband, these panties will stay put no matter the intensity of your workout. These undies are also odor-resistant and come in 11 ridiculously cute colors.

FitKnix Moisture Wicking Bikini

To buy: $22; amazon.com

These undies were designed to be invisible under tights while still providing full cheek coverage. Moisture-wicking fabric coupled with a quick-dry gusset keep you comfortable all workout long, while an anti-microbial treatment prevents bacterial growth and icky odors from creeping up over time.

Bare Necessities Classic Sports Brief

To buy: $25; barenecessities.com

This 7-inch-rise sports brief keeps you feeling modest and wedgie-free all at the same time. Its soft, breathable fabric fights off odor and wetness to keep you feeling at ease throughout your workout.

Under Armour Pure Stretch Hipster

To buy: $9-15; amazon.com

These tight-fitting panties won’t ruin the sleek lines of your sexy workout leggings, but they will keep you cool and dry for maximum performance.

Adidas Sports Performance Cheekster

To buy: $12; amazon.com

Sweat is no match for these performance panties. Adidas Climacool fabric and ventilation channels keep heat and sweat away from the skin.

 

Club Ride 2016 Women’s Jewel Cycling Short Brief Liner

To buy: $26-$45; amazon.com

Cycling isn’t exactly kind to our lady parts, so these briefs give you padded protection in all the right places. Made with fast-drying, breathable fabric and a chamois pad, they’re a spin class essential.

Lululemon Namaste Hipster Underwear

To buy: $18; lululemon.com

These pretty panties are specifically designed for yogis, with ultra-thin, seamless, sweat-wicking fabric. Now you can get your om on without the added dampness (hot yoga, we’re looking at you).

