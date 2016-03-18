Nobody likes a mid-squat wedgie or panty lines that peek through workout leggings. Your underwear should be out of sight and mind during your sweat sessions, and chances are, your everyday pair just doesn’t cut it. That's why it's worth investing in active undies, which come in all kinds of cuts, colors, and fabrics depending on your needs. Don’t even think about going commando—try one (or a few!) of these 14 pairs.
You may have heard mixed opinions about wearing thongs to the gym, but this one is made specifically for working out. It gives you the freedom of wearing a thong with the added bonus of moisture control and breathability. Bonus: no more awkward panty lines peeking through your workout leggings.
With superlight, quick-drying sports mesh fabric and a smooth waistband, these panties will stay put no matter the intensity of your workout. These undies are also odor-resistant and come in 11 ridiculously cute colors.
These undies were designed to be invisible under tights while still providing full cheek coverage. Moisture-wicking fabric coupled with a quick-dry gusset keep you comfortable all workout long, while an anti-microbial treatment prevents bacterial growth and icky odors from creeping up over time.
This 7-inch-rise sports brief keeps you feeling modest and wedgie-free all at the same time. Its soft, breathable fabric fights off odor and wetness to keep you feeling at ease throughout your workout.
Cycling isn’t exactly kind to our lady parts, so these briefs give you padded protection in all the right places. Made with fast-drying, breathable fabric and a chamois pad, they’re a spin class essential.