Nobody likes a mid-squat wedgie or panty lines that peek through workout leggings. Your underwear should be out of sight and mind during your sweat sessions, and chances are, your everyday pair just doesn’t cut it. That's why it's worth investing in active undies, which come in all kinds of cuts, colors, and fabrics depending on your needs. Don’t even think about going commando—try one (or a few!) of these 14 pairs.