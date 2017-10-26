9 Weatherproof Boots You Can Actually Wear to the Office

You'd never guess that these on-trend booties are either water-resistant or completely waterproof.
Getting dressed on winter mornings when you know you're going to have to endure some combination of rain, ice, and slush is the worst. Do you risk ruining your nice shoes, and spending the entire day with freezing feet? Or should you put on more sensible footwear even though it doesn't exactly go with your outfit? Of course you could wear one pair of shoes for your commute, and pack another to change into at the office. But none of these scenarios is ideal.
To the rescue: 100% weatherproof shoes that are equal parts functional and on-trend! Yes, they exist—and no, none of them are made of shiny rubber. Here, nine pair of booties that are worth investing in this winter.
Timberland Somers Falls Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
Don't let the buttery brown leather fool you: These Timberland boots are rain- and stain-repellent. The side goring holds your foot securely in place, while a cushioned footbed offers plenty of support.
Loeffler Randall Rain Nash
With matte black rubber, a substantial leather sole, and chic silver buckles, these aren't your average rain boots. (Health's editor-in-chief Lori Leibovich is a fan.)
Merrell Chateau Mid Lace Waterproof
On icy winter days when you need a little more traction, reach for these sporty-but-stylish Merrell booties. The upper is full grain leather, while a contoured footbed offers arch support and (bonus!) built-in organic odor control.
J.Crew Matte Chelsea Rain Boots
Easy to slip on and available in three matte hues, these are the basic rubber rain boots every woman should have in her closet.
Bos & Co. Belfield Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Suede shoes and rainy days typically don't mix, but this pair is the exception. The distressed suede has a waterproof finish, plus leather lining for added warmth. Also good: elastic-gore insets to keep feet snug.
Pikolinos Baqueira Water Resistant Bootie
These Southwestern-inspired booties are as comfortable as they are stylish, thanks to the walkable stacked heel, grippy traction, and a mid-sole that's padded with a plush gel foam.
UGG Bonham Chelsea Boot
These boots have the cozy wool lining you've come to expect from an UGG shoe, plus a slew of features you probably wouldn't: waxed and water-resistant leather, a cushioned footbed, and sleek design. Another selling point? More than 60 five-star reviews.
Bernardo Paige Rain Boot
Inclement weather doesn't have to mean drab outfits, and these colorful boots are proof. Available in almost every shade of the rainbow with unexpected woven back laces, they'll upgrade any rainy day look.
Aquatalia Franca Weatherproof Booties
No question about it, this pair is a splurge. But seriously, would you ever have guessed that these sleek suede booties were water-resistant? Aquatalia is famous for their weatherproofing treatment, which holds up on even the grossest of rainy days and even helps repel stains.