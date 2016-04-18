These Are the Best Swimsuits for Slimming a Tummy

Want to smooth your middle? Trick the eye with fun patterns and flattering cuts. 

Karen Shapiro
April 18, 2016

Are your abs a work in progress? Fear not—simple tricks can help visually slim your middle and give you shape. 

1
Indie + Wild one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Got a little gut? No worries: Just let your sides steal the show.

available at indieandwild.com $185
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Handsome top and bottom

Christine Blackburne

Rashguards flash a hint of ab right where you’re the slimmest.

available at wearehandsome.com $187 and $240
SHOP NOW

3
Vitamin A top and bottom

Christine Blackburne

Go retro with a high-waisted bottom that sucks in belly flab.

available at vitaminaswim.com $88 and $105
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Sweaty Betty one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Hello, instant hourglass! Cool color blocking nips in wider waistlines.

available at sweatybetty.com $120
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up