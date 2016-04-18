These Are the Best Swimsuits for Bigger Busts

Give your girls the support they need with these bathing suits that not only hold you inthey also look good!

Got a large chest? Support is your "breast" friend, so buying tops that have thicker straps, adjustable options, or underwire is key. If you'll be running around, try tops that look like sports bras to keep your girls comfortable.

1
We Are Handsome

We Are Handsome

A geo print visually lifts, while the athletic-style top secures you for a lounge poolside or an afternoon game of beach volleyball.

available at wearehandsome.com $187
2
Lulifama

Lulifama

This A-line suit lets a fun print (not your boobs) be the focal point. The fun pattern also helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure.

available at lulifama.com $196
3
Sweaty Betty Top and Bottom

Sweaty Betty Top and Bottom

Designed like a sports bra, this top keeps nip slips at bay and is the perfect choice for all your active beachside adventures.

available at sweatybetty.com $75 and $65
4
We Are Handsome

We Are Handsome

Want to play in the sand without spilling out? Bra tops with molded cups offer great support—plus, the high-waisted bottom with dark panels on the side helps nip you in at the waistline for an added figure-flattering bonus.

available at wearehandsome.com $264
