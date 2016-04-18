These Are the Best Swimsuits for Bigger Busts

Give your girls the support they need with these bathing suits that not only hold you in—they also look good!
Got a large chest? Support is your "breast" friend, so buying tops that have thicker straps, adjustable options, or underwire is key. If you'll be running around, try tops that look like sports bras to keep your girls comfortable.
1
We Are Handsome
A geo print visually lifts, while the athletic-style top secures you for a lounge poolside or an afternoon game of beach volleyball.
2
Lulifama
This A-line suit lets a fun print (not your boobs) be the focal point. The fun pattern also helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure.
3
Sweaty Betty Top and Bottom
Designed like a sports bra, this top keeps nip slips at bay and is the perfect choice for all your active beachside adventures.
4
We Are Handsome
Want to play in the sand without spilling out? Bra tops with molded cups offer great support—plus, the high-waisted bottom with dark panels on the side helps nip you in at the waistline for an added figure-flattering bonus.