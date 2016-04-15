These Are the Best Swimsuits for Smaller Busts

Own your shape with stylish tops that include lots of fun details.

Karen Shapiro
April 15, 2016

If you have a smaller bust, you can pretty much wear any type of bathing suit top (lucky you!). But if you want a boost, try options that are visually distracting and include eye-catching details such as ruffles or cutouts.

1
Indah

Christine Blackburne

A- and B-cups can pull off a sexy peekaboo neckline without the risk of popping out. 

available at indahclothing.com $167

2
Malia Mills Top and Bottom

Christine Blackburne

The gathering on this bathing suit top adds dimension, and optional straps help prevent wardrobe malfunctions when you're hitting the surf.

available at maliamills.com $195 and $175


3
Peixtoto Top and Bottom

Christine Blackburne

Crafty cutouts let you enhance what you’ve got. The halter style adds additional coverage on top, creating the illusion of fuller breasts. 

available at shopmiamistyle.com $64 and $59

4
PilyQ

Christine Blackburne

All hail ruffles! They give the appearance of a fuller bust while adding feminine details.

available at swimwearworld.com $164


