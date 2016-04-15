These Are the Best Swimsuits for a Pear-Shaped Figure

Find the perfect bathing suit to flatter fuller hips and thighs.
Looking to balance out your lower half? Pear-shaped figures look best in bathing suits that draw the eye up.
1
Giejo Top and Bottom
Christine Blackburne
A demure bottom keeps you covered and comfortable, while the tie at the cleavage draws the eye up.
available at shopbop.com $118 and $99
2
Norma Kamali Top and Bottom
Christine Blackburne
Graphic stripes? Check! Plus, the high waisted bottom is a derriere’s best friend.
available at normakamali.com $95 and $75
3
Flagpole Swim
Christine Blackburne
Try this illusion: Deeper colors below camouflage; light ones on the bandeau draw the eyes up. Plus, the curves on the colorblock design help you accentuate what you've got.
available at flagpoleswim.com $385
4
Vitamin A
Christine Blackburne
Everyone needs an LBS. In this suit, the lower-cut leg hides thicker thighs, while a bustier-esque waistline helps draw in your tummy, giving you a perfect hourglass shape.
available at vitaminaswim.com $275