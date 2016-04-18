These Are the Best Swimsuits for an Athletic Shape

Show off your form with bikinis and high-cut bottoms.

Karen Shapiro
April 18, 2016

While bikinis are your best friend, you shouldn't rule out one-pieces, which will similarly flatter your physique with high-cut bottoms that show off your toned legs.

1
Kopper & Zink top and bottom

Christine Blackburne

Athletic shapes can rock sleek, sporty bikinis with ease. This bright number does double duty with a stylish cut and a serious dose of sexy. 

available at kopperandzinkswimwear.com $90 each
SHOP NOW
2
Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece

Christine Blackburne

A sweetheart bandeau neckline adds curves in all the right places.

available at lisamariefernandez.com $420
SHOP NOW

3
Melissa Odabash one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Highlight a tight, toned frame in see-through mesh.

available at odabash.com $266
SHOP NOW
4
Jewels + Grace bikini

Christine Blackburne

Strong, sculpted legs? Show ’em off in high-cut styles.

available at .jewelsandgrace.com $99
SHOP NOW

