Show It All Off in These Hot New Swimsuits

Flaunt what you've got in these hot new bathing suits
This summer, show off your body in stylish swimsuits that make a statement.
1
Peixoto one-piece
Christine Blackburne
Look—no love handles! And the tie holds you in place.
available at southbeachswimsuits.com $112
Advertisement
2
Mikoh one-piece
Christine Blackburne
Graphic flowers plus a deep plunge make this a showstopper.
available at mikoh.com $218
3
Acacia X Olympia Swimwear top and bottom
Christine Blackburne
This bikini may be barely-there, but you can seriously move in it.
available at olympiaactivewear.com $114 and $110
Advertisement
4
Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece
Christine Blackburne
Sometimes a modest suit looks hottest of all; and you can unzip to reveal more.
available at net-a-porter.com $395