"I grabbed this at random out of the beauty closet (a huge perk of working at Health!) right before a beach vacation last year, because I never really feel prepared for a trip unless I carry at least 5 times as much sunscreen as I could reasonably use. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved it—the lotion blends in well and is super moisturizing, a nice perk when you’re in and out of the sun and salt and pool all day. It’s water-resistant enough to wear at the beach, but the texture is non-gloopy so you can wear it every day (great for arms and legs when you’re out and about). They also make a version for your face that’s nice and non-greasy. And both versions use only mineral sunscreens and are paraben- and phthalate-free. Win!" —Kim