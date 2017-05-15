Still searching for the best sunscreen? Our editors explain why they love these formulas.
Finding the perfect sunscreen seems to be a lifelong struggle—formulas are either too greasy, melt off within an hour, or can leave your skin looking chalky. And with so many SPFs to choose from it’s hard to know where to even start. That's why we polled our editors at Health: everyone who works here loves to spend time outdoors, and also knows the importance of protecting themselves from the sun's harmful UV rays to maintain young-looking skin and prevent melanoma and other types of skin cancer. Here, our team reveals their must-have sunscreens for staying safe all summer.
1
Neutrogena Pure & Free Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50
“My favorite everyday face sunscreen is Neutrogena Pure & Free Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50. It's a really lightweight liquid that blends in easily, and I like that it uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide instead of chemical sunscreen ingredients. I wear it alone on the weekends or under makeup during the week, and it withstands sweat without being gloppy or greasy.” —Jeannie Kim, executive deputy editor
2
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray for Face and Body
“It's nice because it sprays on evenly and when you rub it in, you're not left with any slimy, slippery residue. It has a nice satiny feel and no objectionable smell. I save it for spraying on the back of my neck and shoulders and arms where I know I need some good coverage but don't want a thick buildup of stuff.” —Michael Gollust, research editor
3
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Continuous Spray
"Once the weather turns warm, I spend every weekend outdoors riding my bike, hanging out in the park, or swimming at the beach. And since I sweat a lot—even when I'm just sitting—I need a sunscreen that won't melt off. This Coppertone Sport spray passes that test. The non-greasy formula sprays on evenly and has a pleasant, but not overpowering scent. I have used both SPF 30 and SPF 50 and have never gotten a burn with either one." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor
4
Specialist Dream Screen Invisible Silky-Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 45
“I had never used a sunscreen specifically for my face until I got this bottle as a gift. It goes on smoothly and doesn't make me feel like I've clogged all my pores (and I break out easily!). I also love that the lotion doesn't have a sunscreen smell or make my face look shiny, even topped with makeup.” —Jacqueline Andriakos, associate editor
5
NO-AD Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion
“I was a lifeguard and swimmer for many years so have tried my share of sunscreens. I’ve found that No-Ad is the best bang for your buck. It does a superb job at protecting my skin on the deck or in the pool while also feeling comfortable and not greasy to the touch. Plus the bottle is so big, it typically lasts the whole summer.” —Dwyer Frame, contributing editor
6
Banana Boat Kids Tear Free Sunscreen Lotion
“Even though this is for kids, our whole family uses it from head to toe, at the beach, on the playground, playing sports, whenever we need sunscreen. We’ve tried a million other mineral sunscreens and keep coming back to this one. It’s easy to apply, non-greasy, and I like that you can see it when you apply, so you know if you missed a spot. And unlike a lot of other 'natural' sunscreens, it doesn’t leave you looking pale and ghostly.” —Kim
7
Goddess Garden Everyday Natural Sunscreen Continuous Spray Can
“I have very fair skin and spend a lot of time at the beach during the summer, and this sunscreen has offered good protection. Plus, it goes on really easily and soaks in quickly, so no greasy residue. And it actually smells really nice!” —Catherine Di Benedetto, features director
8
Estée Lauder DayWear UV Base Advanced Anti-Oxidant & UV Defense SPF 50
"I love that it goes on like moisturizer, not thick gloppy sunscreen, and has a lovely light cucumber scent. Also, I have sensitive skin and this one doesn't make me break out in little bumps. Most important: It's SPF 50–melanoma runs in my family, so I'm taking no chances." —Lisa Lombardi, executive editor
9
Coola Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30 - Tropical Coconut
“I'm a big fan of Coola's products! My favorite is the spray. I love that all their products are certified organic, and they're hypoallergenic too so great for sensitive skin.” —Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor
10
MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense Body Broad Spectrum SPF 50
"I grabbed this at random out of the beauty closet (a huge perk of working at Health!) right before a beach vacation last year, because I never really feel prepared for a trip unless I carry at least 5 times as much sunscreen as I could reasonably use. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved it—the lotion blends in well and is super moisturizing, a nice perk when you’re in and out of the sun and salt and pool all day. It’s water-resistant enough to wear at the beach, but the texture is non-gloopy so you can wear it every day (great for arms and legs when you’re out and about). They also make a version for your face that’s nice and non-greasy. And both versions use only mineral sunscreens and are paraben- and phthalate-free. Win!" —Kim