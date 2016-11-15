The Best Strapless Bras You Can Buy on Amazon

The majority of women who've reviewed these strapless bras rated them 5 stars.
Bra shopping is never easy; strapless bra shopping is next-level frustrating. But here's a little secret: Amazon sells strapless bras from dozens of well-known brands, and in a huge range of sizes and prices. Many of the bras have amassed hundreds of detailed reviews, so you can get a real-world glimpse into what it's like to wear the bra before you buy. These are five of the highest-rated strapless bras on Amazon, with at least half the reviews earning a 5-star rating.
1
Lilyette by Bali Women's Tailored Minimizer Bra
The details: A sweetheart-neck minimizer bra that converts to crisscross, halter, and demi. Designed for women with bigger breasts.
Size range: 34C-42DD
5-star review percentage: 66%
What the reviews say:
" I wear a D-cup and I swear I felt like a B-cup." —Leonor B. De Silva
"I would highly recommend this bra to any woman who is looking for a strapless that will stay in place and not need readjusting all day/night long." —Raechel
"My chest is a size 38DDD and nothing I tried on was giving me any support…I jumped up and down, I raised and lowered my arms, I twisted side to side, I bent over and touched my toes...basically I moved every way I could possibly think of. The bra? The bra didn't move at all." —L. Delaney
2
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Natural Boost Strapless Multi-Way
The details: This underwire push-up bra gives your girls a boost with lined foam cups. A low neckline and convertible straps make this bra ideal for tough-to-fit tops and dresses.
Size range: 32A-38D
5-star review percentage: 52%
What the reviews say:
"So comfortable that I forget I'm wearing a strapless." —Antoinette Simmons
"I am a die hard Victoria's Secret customer, but I tried this bra because the VS strapless always slip. This is with out question the best strapless I have ever owned. It stays in place, gives good push up and fits comfortably all day." —:)
"When I fell in love with a spaghetti-strap maxi dress I bit the bullet and searched for a bra like this one. I have to say that this bra makes me want to buy more strapless and spaghetti-strap clothes just so I can wear it more often!" —Maria D. Belen
3
Calvin Klein Women's Naked Glamour Strapless Push Up Bra
The details: This underwire push-up bra is available in four colors, has adjustable and removable straps, and has interior grippers at the seams to keep it in place.
Size range: 30C-36DD
5-star review percentage: 54%
What the reviews say:
"I have been through my fair share of strapless bras in my life, and this is, by far, my favorite. It actually stays up! I don't have to shimmy it up every five minutes. Love it so much that I always keep an extra, and as soon as one wears out, I replace it immediately." —C Jung
"Most push up strapless bras don't really push up much because they don't have straps, but this one actually does! It gives the breasts a very nice shape." —kris
"It is so nice not having to fuss with your strapless bra anymore when you go out." —Sue RRT
4
Dominique Molded Seamless Strapless Bridal Bra
The details: Lightly padded cups enhance your natural shape. A hidden underwire ensures the bra will stay smooth under your clothes. Available in a wide range of sizes.
Size range: 34B-48DD
5-star review percentage: 62%
What the reviews say:
"Can I give this 10 stars?...It is in all honestly, the most perfect bra I have owned in quite possibly all my life. It hugs the right areas, it stretches just enough to hide any flaws, and it looks great with both my boobs being slightly different sizes, you can't even tell." —Violet
"This bra was super important as I needed it for my wedding day and dress. I had already purchased two name-brand non-slip strapless bras prior to this purchase…No regrets and fantastic. Cannot express enough my satisfaction. Fit perfectly and DID NOT budge during the entire ceremony. Worth every penny." —N.G.
"Easily the best strapless bra I've owned (and that's over a few decades). Holds up well, comfortable, and not constantly tugging and adjusting." —DashOneCharlie
5
Wacoal Women's Red Carpet Strapless Bra
The details: A strapless bra designed specifically women with large chests. Available in six colors. Removable straps allow for multiple configurations and a custom fit.
Size range: 30D-42DDD
5-star review percentage: 67%
What the reviews say:
"I fully expected this to not fit. I expected it to slip. I expected my girls to slip out. I expected it to cut into my back. But it doesn't. I love this bra. It offers the support that I need while keeping bra straps and the band invisible in strapless and backless styles. I wore it all day, rolling around in bed and chasing my dog, and not once did it slip in any way, shape or form." —Alice
"This fit is so comfortable, I don't have any bulging or pressing on the breasts. I wear a 34DD and am not bouncing around or trying to pull up the bra." —Sheila E.
"It's hard to find a 32DDD strapless that doesn't creep down, and this is the best that I've ever tried." —noodlesmoody