The 7 Best Sports Bras of All Time, According to Health's Editors

The editors at Health have one big thing in common: we love to work out. We're runners, cyclists, yogis, boxers, dancers, and the list goes on. And we're pretty similar when it comes to what we'd consider the perfect sports bra: It should be so comfortable that we forget it's there; it should wick sweat during even the most scorching summertime runs; and, of course, it should prevent our breasts from bouncing!

One way we're all different? Our shapes. Some of us are curvy, some of us are straight up-and-down, and many of us fall somewhere in between. And we all have our own personal picks for the best sports bras of all time. Here, we reveal our faves—and hope you'll be able to find your own perfect sports bra, too.