The 7 Best Sports Bras of All Time, According to Health's Editors

These are the sports bras we just can't live without.
The editors at Health have one big thing in common: we love to work out. We're runners, cyclists, yogis, boxers, dancers, and the list goes on. And we're pretty similar when it comes to what we'd consider the perfect sports bra: It should be so comfortable that we forget it's there; it should wick sweat during even the most scorching summertime runs; and, of course, it should prevent our breasts from bouncing!
One way we're all different? Our shapes. Some of us are curvy, some of us are straight up-and-down, and many of us fall somewhere in between. And we all have our own personal picks for the best sports bras of all time. Here, we reveal our faves—and hope you'll be able to find your own perfect sports bra, too.
1
Under Armour sports bra
"I love the simplicity of this sports bra. The material is super lightweight and stretchy, and the bra doesn’t feel bulky under a workout top. Yet, it still provides plenty of support and coverage no matter what I’m doing (I wear it to boxing, bootcamp, barre, and I wore it through my half marathon!). I also love that there isn’t anything to fuss with, like adjustable or fancy straps or an annoying clasp in the back. You just pull it on and go. Plus, it comes in fun colors." —Jacqueline Andriakos, associate editor
2
Enell Full-Figure Maximum Control Wire-Free Sports Bra
"I’ve spent years trying to find a bra that keeps everything in place, especially through jumping jacks, running, and other high impact activities that frankly make working out with a bigger chest slightly painful. Enell makes the best option around. The front closure makes it easy to put on and the high neck line keeps the girls from spilling out during push ups, down dog or any other inverted activities I’m doing. The bra also has a tight band, so it prevents it from shifting around while I do my thing. Sure, Enell bras are a little pricey, but they’re built to last—mine was a hand-me-down from my mom and I know it’ll last me for years to come. Ashley Graham wasn’t lying when she said Enell is THE best sports bra for women with big boobs." —Julia Naftulin, editorial assistant
3
Gapfit Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra
"My current favorite sports bra is the Gapfit Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra. I love it so much I bought it in three different colors/patterns! First of all, it just looks cute. The crisscross straps look great peeking out under a racerback tank or alone. As far as function, it provides plenty of support for running for my 32B chest while also allowing for lots of freedom of movement for yoga, without riding up or binding under the arms. It’s also super comfy—the lining of the band is this soft brushed fabric, and it does a great job wicking away sweat. And the design of the straps mean I can peel them DOWN over my shoulders and roll the whole bra off over my legs, instead of injuring myself trying to peel a soaking-wet bra off over my head (my eternal hot yoga struggle)." —Jeannie Kim, executive deputy editor
4
Athleta Full Focus Bra
“This cute black number is probably the most comfortable sports bra I’ve ever worn. It gives great support if you have curves (I’m a D cup) without being so tight you feel like you can’t breathe. Though it’s considered medium impact, I’ve used it for running too." —Lisa Lombardi, executive editor
5
Brooks Women's Frontrunner Racer Sports Bra
"This is the only sports bra I’ve worn that doesn’t make me feel like I’m going to dislocate a shoulder getting in and out of it. The molded cups give a boost while still giving you tons of support, and I like that it has a lower V-neck cut that’s super flattering (and easier to get into!). It’s stretchy enough to get in and out of, but it still holds everything in. I’ve worn this one for running, cycling, and yoga, and it’s been my favorite bra yet for all three activities!" —MaryAnn Barone, social media editor
6
Athleta Double Dare Bra
"I'm constantly doing laundry so I can re-wear this sports bra over and over again. Finding a sports bra that's supportive and comfortable is difficult no matter what—but when buying, I also have to consider super-sensitive skin that chafes easily. This bra has super-soft, jersey-like fabric that wicks sweat and breathes even during my sweatiest indoor cycling workouts. Though Athleta says this is a medium-impact bra, I've found that for my B/C-sized chest, it also supports me during high-impact workouts." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor
7
Montiel Thalia sports bra
"The fabric is soft (bonus: no scratchy tags!) and it fits super comfortably. I love the thin, crossing straps in the back—I’ve actually found myself wearing this under my regular clothes because it’s so comfy and doesn’t feel like I’m wearing a typical sports bra. It’s medium impact support, so great for a barre or yoga class (but wouldn’t be quite supportive enough for a HIIT workout or run)." —Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor