The Best Winter Boots for Snowy Days

In New York City, you have to walk everywhere—even in the winter. Health's Big Apple-based editors reveal the winter boots that help them navigate slick, snow-covered sidewalks and stay warm, dry, and safe.
Let’s be real: winter can be brutal. Between frosty winds, slippery sidewalks, and temperatures that drop into the single digits, we need all the help we can get to ditch the desire to hibernate. Since the first step to success is getting out the door, we tapped Health staffers to share their favorite snow boots for stepping out in foul weather. Our editors all live in the greater New York City area, where up to 4 feet of snow falls each winter. None of us drive to work—we all walk slick, snow-covered sidewalks to get to and from public transportation, which means we need durable, waterproof boots to keep our feet warm and dry and to maintain our grip on the ground. Read on for our standbys.
1
L.L.Bean 8” Thinsulate Bean Boots
“My absolute favorite are L.L. Bean’s duck boots. I have been wearing them since I was a child and only ever got new pairs when I outgrew them. Now, I’ve had the same pair for almost 10 years and they work just as well as they did when I first put them on. They keep the rain and snow out while keeping my feet dry and warm. I have the Thinsulate version, which provides just enough warmth without making me overheat, and on really cold days I throw on a pair of my favorite wool socks to stay cozy. If your feet tend to get cold, you might want to go for the Gore-Tex version for that extra layer of warmth.” —Alison Mango, editorial producer
2
La Canadienne Carolina Boots
“I love La Canadienne. Their boots aren’t cheap, but they’re suede and waterproof, cute, comfortable, warm, and they last for years. You’ll see me in mine all winter, and I bought them before my daughter was born (she’s seven now)!” —Beth Lipton, food director
3
Dr. Martens Leonore Wyoming Boots
“I love these Dr. Martens boots. I wore them on my treks to class in snowy Upstate New York practically every day of winter and they’re still in great shape. The thick, heavy-duty tread is perfect for places with a lot of ice and inclement weather, plus the style looks great with lots of outfits so I didn’t feel like I was sacrificing style for a pair of warm and sturdy boots. The faux fur lining also keeps my feet cozy all winter.” —Julia Naftulin, editorial assistant
4
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots
“Expensive? Yup—but worth every penny. These are the most durable snow boots I have ever worn. They always keep my feet completely dry and warm on my .75-mile walk to the subway, even on mornings when my neighbors haven’t cleared the snow from their sidewalks. The grippy rubber soles make me feel secure in the iciest conditions. I highly recommend Sorel, and I’ll definitely be buying another pair whenever these boots finally bite the dust (but who even knows when that will be?).” —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor