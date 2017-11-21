The Best Shoes for Nurses—and Anyone Else Who Spends Hours on Their Feet

Long 12-hour shifts have met their match! These comfortable shoes will make it a lot less likely that you end the workday with aches, swelling, and pain.

No matter what your profession is, your feet will thank you for wearing comfortable shoes throughout the day. But footwear is especially important for people who work long shifts on their feet, such as nurses, healthcare workers, teachers, and restaurant workers.

"Anyone who spends a lot of time standing or walking should wear comfortable shoes that help to support the arch and provide cushion and shock absorption," says New York City–based podiatrist Jacqueline Sutera. "This is necessary for overall health, not only for your feet but also for bigger joints in your knees, hips, and back." What's more, a supportive pair of shoes with lots of cushioning helps prevent "fat pad" atrophy, which occurs when the natural pad on the foot thins out over time, leading to pain and callous formation.

When shopping for comfy shoes to wear for a long day on your feet, Dr. Sutera recommends looking for footwear that has arch support, a shock-absorbing bed, and plenty of cushioning. We polled nurses—who often spend 12 hours or more standing or rushing down hallways—to find out what they wear for their longest shifts. Here are the five super-supportive pairs they swear by.