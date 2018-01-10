8 Cute Shoes That Won't Hurt Your Bunions

When you have bunions, finding shoes that look good and feel good can be a challenge.

When you have a bunion, your foot never lets you forget about it. Wear a shoe that's slightly too tight or made of an unforgiving material, and the bony bump at the inside of the big toe joint becomes inflamed and painful.

Although many blame their bunions on bad shoes, many times, bunions are actually inherited, says Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist. Still, shoes can certainly make pain a lot worse, and can make the bunion grow. People with bunions should avoid shoes that lack support, are made from stiff materials, and that have a narrow or pointed toe box. They should also generally stick to flats (sorry, stiletto lovers).

That doesn't mean you need to resort to ugly orthopedic shoes just yet. We’ve gone to the experts and asked for their advice on what to look out for when buying shoes for bunions.