8 Cute Shoes That Won't Hurt Your Bunions

When you have bunions, finding shoes that look good and feel good can be a challenge. 

Rosie McCall
January 10, 2018

When you have a bunion, your foot never lets you forget about it. Wear a shoe that's slightly too tight or made of an unforgiving material, and the bony bump at the inside of the big toe joint becomes inflamed and painful.

Although many blame their bunions on bad shoes, many times, bunions are actually inherited, says Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist. Still, shoes can certainly make pain a lot worse, and can make the bunion grow. People with bunions should avoid shoes that lack support, are made from stiff materials, and that have a narrow or pointed toe box. They should also generally stick to flats (sorry, stiletto lovers).  

That doesn't mean you need to resort to ugly orthopedic shoes just yet. We’ve gone to the experts and asked for their advice on what to look out for when buying shoes for bunions. 

1
VIONIC Chill Larrun

Nordstrom.com

"You should avoid shoes that are narrow, that are tight, and that are pointy," warns Jackie Sutera, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "Look for shoes that are a little bit more accommodating, soft, even adjustable." These loafers are designed with flexible materials and a rounded toe box. Additionally, VIONIC shoes are designed to cradle the foot in a way that takes pressure away from bunions, and may prevent them from getting worse. 

available at amazon.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Mephisto 'Odalys' Leather Mary Jane

Nordstrom.com

In terms of material, you can’t go wrong with soft, supple leather. (Luckily, vegan alternatives can work just as well.) "One, they’ll stretch a little bit and two, they’ll also be a little more forgiving in terms of exerting pressure against the bunion," says Paul Langer, DPM, a Minneapolis-based podiatrist. These shoes from Mephisto are designed with soft leather uppers and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap to prevent too much rubbing.

available at amazon.com $260
SHOP NOW

3
Kork-Ease Ava 2.0 Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom.com

For anyone looking for a little bit of height, these clogs from Kork-Ease may be the answer. Heels increase pressure on the forefoot, so a lower heel is generally better. "If you’re going to go with something with more of a higher heel…that is greater than two and a half inches, look for something more like a platform," says Howard Osterman, DPM, a foot and ankle specialist based in Washington, D.C.

available at nordstrom.com $145
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Taos Footwear Class

Amazon.com

"You really want to make sure that there is good arch support in the shoe," says Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York podiatrist. These Mary Janes come with a removable insole to provide arch and metatarsal support. Plus, the rich leather upper allows flexibility in the forefoot to accommodate a bunion. 

available at amazon.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Clarks Candra Blush

Nordstrom.com

"Flats can be just as bad as heels for bunions or any type of foot pain," says Dr. Brenner. It is important to buy shoes with enough support and a soft enough material so as not to exacerbate the bunion. These flats from Clarks are designed with a square toe box and underfoot cushioning to help support the foot.

available at zappos.com $95
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Mephisto Filipina

zappos.com

These booties from Mephisto are made from soft leather and a rounded toe box. If you suffer from bunions, "you need something that is either going to have a greater width of the forefoot or something with a softer material that isn’t going to aggravate the joint," says Dr. Osterman. 

available at zappos.com $399
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Teva Tirra

zappos.com

Dr. Sutera advises patients to "look at the shape of their foot and try to match it to the shape of the shoe." She recommends shoes with buckles and adjustable straps—they can be personalized to fit the shape of your feet, preventing any additional rubbing.

available at zappos.com $80
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Trotters Sizzle

Nordstrom.com

Dress flats, or ballet flats, "usually have a kind of a rounded toe box and a little more of a wider vamp that allows the foot or the shoe to spread out a little bit," says Dr. Langer. These flats from Trotters can be bought by size and width to help ensure a perfect fit.

available at nordstrom.com $100
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up