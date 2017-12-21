9 Health Editors Share the Best Thing They Bought in 2017

"I don't usually spend that much money on denim ($30 Zara jeans are my go-to), but earlier this year I splurged on the straight-leg 'Perfect Summer' jeans from Madewell after reading many, many positive reviews online—and hands down, they are the best pair of pants I've ever owned. Made of 100% premium cotton denim, they're soft but hold their shape, and the high waist is incredibly flattering. I get compliments each time I wear them and have turned multiple friends on to them, too. (Not a fan of the light wash? They're also available in black.) Madewell, if you're reading this, please don't ever stop making these jeans!"

—Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor