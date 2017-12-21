9 Health Editors Share the Best Thing They Bought in 2017

Because sometimes you need a little shopping inspiration.
We asked Health staffers to tell us about the best thing they bought for themselves this past year. Here, nine items they said were so worth the splurge.
1
Madewell The Perfect Summer Jean in Fitzgerald Wash
"I don't usually spend that much money on denim ($30 Zara jeans are my go-to), but earlier this year I splurged on the straight-leg 'Perfect Summer' jeans from Madewell after reading many, many positive reviews online—and hands down, they are the best pair of pants I've ever owned. Made of 100% premium cotton denim, they're soft but hold their shape, and the high waist is incredibly flattering. I get compliments each time I wear them and have turned multiple friends on to them, too. (Not a fan of the light wash? They're also available in black.) Madewell, if you're reading this, please don't ever stop making these jeans!"
—Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor
2
Chameleon 10-Pack Cold-Brew Coffee Pods
"The moment I discovered cold brew, my life changed for the better. The only problem: buying it at Starbucks or local coffee shops can get really expensive. That’s where these Chameleon Cold-Brew Pods come in. One of the tea bag-like 'pods' can be placed in an 8-oz. cup of water and stored in your fridge overnight. The next morning, you’re left with tasty and energizing cold brew for a fraction of the price you'd pay at Starbucks. Plus, it tastes 10x better than office coffee."
—Julia Naftulin, assistant editor
3
Cuisinart Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Maker
"I am obsessed with popcorn, but I'm not thrilled about the ingredients added to the traditional microwaveable varieties. This collapsible microwave popper offers all the convenience of a store-bought microwaveable bag but gives you 100% control over the toppings. I use it more nights than I'd like to admit!"
—Sarah Klein, senior editor
4
Seychelles Women's Tame Me Ankle Bootie
"I’m so obsessed with these shoes, I have them in two colors. They go with absolutely everything and can be dressed up or down—I wear them to work almost every day. They’re also crazy comfortable. I’ve never gotten foot pain while wearing them, even on days when I spend hours on my feet. I love them so much I’m planning on buying two more pairs as a backup for when mine wear out."
—Evin Billington, associate social media editor
5
Spanx Look at Me Now Black Camo Seamless Leggings
"I bought these after we wrote about them earlier this year, and now they've become my go-to leggings. They're super comfy and somehow manage to smooth out my tummy without feeling too tight or restrictive. Plus, they've got this edgy camo pattern I love."
—Catherine DiBenedetto, features director
6
Drybar The Wrap Party Styling Wand
"Upon first glance, it looks like any other curling wand, but prepare to be amazed. The part closest to the base is actually considerably smaller than the end, so when you wrap hair around it, the roots will end up having a tighter curl (because that's where you want the most volume). The larger end will leave the ends of your hair loose for a modern take on waves."
—Lisa DeSantis, beauty editor
7
Hyperice Hypersphere
"I am big on foam rolling and using a lacrosse ball to help release tight areas and keep my muscles flexible and (hopefully) injury-free. The Hyperice Hypersphere is pretty much both of these items wrapped into a cool-looking vibrating ball that seems to help me loosen up much faster—with much less discomfort."
—Rozalynn S. Frazier, senior fitness editor
8
Volition Beauty Detoxifying Silt Gelee Mask
"After trying tons of face masks this year, I can say the best new discovery for me was the Volition Beauty Detoxifying Silt Gelee Mask. I’ve never tried a mask with this crazy jelly-like texture, and I love how detoxifying it is. I save this for weeks when my skin really needs some TLC, and trust it to rid my face of any impurities and leave it fresh and clean."
—Bella Gerard, editorial assistant
9
J.Crew Sussex Jacket
"I'd been looking for a few years now for the perfect transition jacket: something heavy enough to handle chilly mornings in fall and spring, but not too bulky that would make you overheat during the commute. This jacket is just the right weight and has nice trim, tailored lines so it fits (me, at least) like a glove!"
—Michael Gollust, research editor