Why Jessamyn Stanley Is Obsessed With Demi Lovato’s Fabletics Collection

Unless you have been under a rock lately, then you know that last month Demi Lovato launched her second capsule collection with Fabletics, aptly named Demi Lovato for Fabletics. A robust mix of fitness and athleisure wear, this gear, with its pops of magenta and bold blue hues, had us going gaga when it debuted.

And we aren’t the only ones who are feeling these performance pieces. Yesterday morning, yogi extraordinaire and body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley took to Instagram Stories to praise the fitness line.

“@ddlovato X @fabletics is the first really on trend plus size athletic wear that I’ve tried on in a hot minute,” Stanley wrote on top of a photo of her sporting the brand’s Eden Bra and Blair Legging II in bright blue ($30 and $50; fabletics.com). (For the record, you look hot Jessamyn!)

Coincidentally, the outfit Stanley is crushing on is the same one Lovato rocks in the campaign images. Translation: This line, with sizes ranging from XXS-3X, not only works for a variety of body types, it also looks ah-mazing on a myriad of shapes and sizes too.

While we were tempted to purchase all of Lovato's apparel, which was inspired by her personal style, these five buys are our absolute must-haves.

Aloni High-Waisted Tight ($30, fabletics.com)

Damara Vest ($40, fabletics.com)

Martina Legging ($55, fabletics.com)

Linnea Sports Bra ($30, fabletics.com)

Tansy Tank ($25, fabletics.com)

Did we mention that a portion of sales benefit Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's campaign to promote the health, safety, education, and leadership of adolescent girls in developing countries? Now that’s a wellness wardrobe we can really get behind!