10 Mesh Workout Leggings We Love For Fall

Look hot—but stay cool—in these mesh-paneled leggings.
Mesh-paneled leggings are the athleisure trend of 2016, and it's easy to see why they've had staying power. They add a little something extra to the classic legging, and in the studio, they provide ventilation to a full-coverage pant (a godsend during hot yoga class). In other words, they look hot while keeping you cool. Rock this trend yourself with Health's favorite fall 2016 mesh leggings:
1
Old Navy Mesh-Trim Compression Leggings
The mesh panels on these mid-rise compression leggings aren’t just breathable—the diagonal lines also work to lengthen the appearance of legs.
2
C9 Champion Premium Leggings
Made from 4-way stretch fabric, these leggings from Target keep you totally comfortable as you stay active. Mesh inserts behind the knees also make for an extra cool(ing) effect.
3
Athleta High Rise Mesh Chaturanga Capri
Want to stylize your sweat session? These high-rise capris from Athleta bump up your average legging with a unique crisscross design along the outer leg.
4
Alo Moto Legging
If you want to add some edge to your athleisure, look no further. These moto leggings from Alo—complete with glossy, biker-chic details—have mesh insets at the calves that vent excess body heat.
5
Zella 'Live In-Sultry' High Waist Mesh Crop Leggings
With an ultra-wide waistband that slims the middle and a hidden pocket to stash your cash and keys, these two-tone leggings by Zella are cute and convenient.
6
Ivy Park Mesh Inset Three-Quarter Leggings
We love the subtle mesh side panels on these high-performance three-quarter leggings. Also, Beyoncé designed them. So there’s that.
7
Alo Motion Leggings
These leggings from Alo have anti-microbial features that keep body odor under control, so feel free to wear these while you sweat it out at hot yoga.
8
Yummie by Heather Thomson Leah Capris
Made from moisture-wicking fabric, these neutral capris keep it classy—and dry. Pop a credit card in the zippered back pocket and you’re all set for a fit day.
9
Onzie Balinese Tuxedo Capris
Because even your best solid black leggings can get boring. These fun patterned capris from Onzie will ensure you stand out in the studio.
10
Nike Dri-FIT Epic Run Crop
These Nike leggings are a perfect pick for anyone looking for breathable workout wear that shows just a touch of skin. Plus, with reflective details that increase visibility in darker conditions, you’re sure to be seen in them.