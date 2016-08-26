10 Mesh Workout Leggings We Love For Fall

Mesh-paneled leggings are the athleisure trend of 2016, and it's easy to see why they've had staying power. They add a little something extra to the classic legging, and in the studio, they provide ventilation to a full-coverage pant (a godsend during hot yoga class). In other words, they look hot while keeping you cool. Rock this trend yourself with Health's favorite fall 2016 mesh leggings: