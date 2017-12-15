14 Awesome Gifts for Men You Can Buy on Amazon—Even at the Last Minute

Let's face it: Men can be hard to shop for. If you left your gift giving until the last minute, rest assured that these Amazon finds will be a hit.

December 15, 2017

So you waited until the very last minute to shop for the man in your life. Not to worry: Thanks to Amazon Prime (our holiday season MVP), you can still stock up on thoughtful gifts for every guy, from budget-friendly stocking stuffers to big-ticket items like winter coats, watches, and weekender bags. Here, 14 great finds to add to your cart.

1
Levi's Men's Two-Pocket Puffer Hooded Jacket

Every guy needs a puffer coat, and this classic style from Levi's checks all the boxes: It's machine washable, has multiple pockets and adjustable cuffs, and is available in three on-trend color options. As a bonus, it rings in under $80.

available at amazon.com $80
2
Happy Socks Men's Combed Cotton Socks Gift Box

You can never have too many socks, and this pack of four from the uber-popular brand Happy Socks arrives in a ready-to-gift box. The cheerful patterns are sure to brighten up even the coldest winter mornings.

available at amazon.com $45
3
Ulgoo Travel Duffel Bag Canvas Bag

Made with durable canvas and leather accents, this might just be the perfect all-purpose weekender bag. Also cool: The interior cell phone pocket means he'll never be rummaging for his smartphone mid-trip.

available at amazon.com $46
4
Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headset

Earbuds always make a great stocking stuffer, and this pair from Sony looks—and more importantly, sounds—a lot more luxe than its wallet-friendly price tag would suggest. Don't believe us? Just check out the 1,500-plus five-star reviews.

available at amazon.com $27
5
Burt's Bees Men's Gift Set

This gift set is a steal at just $25. Each tin contains shave cream, aftershave, body wash, hand salve, and the brand's Original Beeswax Lip Balm—a cult favorite for a reason.

available at amazon.com $25
6
Before the Fall by Noah Hawley

After page one, he won't be able to put this addicting read down. Before the Fall is the thrilling story of a down-on-his-luck painter named Scott Burroughs, who mysteriously ends up on a private plane chartered by an incredibly wealthy family—and after a tragic crash in the Atlantic Ocean, is one of just two survivors.

available at amazon.com $13
7
K9 Sport Sack AIR

For the man with a canine best friend, gift this durable backpack which doubles as a pet carrier. He'll never have to leave Fido at home, thanks to this forward-facing sack (available in four sizes to accommodate extra-small, small, medium, and large dogs).

available at amazon.com $70
8
Marvis Travel with Flavor Set

Toothpaste may not usually scream "gift-worthy," but Marvis products are an exception to the rule. With their sleek packaging and travel-friendly sizes, this set of three flavors (Classic Strong Mint, Whitening Mint, and Cinnamon Mint) is the perfect stocking stuffer.

available at amazon.com $15
9
Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit

The bearded guy in your life will appreciate this grooming kit, which includes a hydrating wash, boar bristle brush, and styling product with jojoba oil to tame rogue strands. With continued use, he'll notice softer skin, too.

available at amazon.com $25
10
Bacon and Bourbon Candle

This 100% soy wax candle from Amazon Handmade seller Silver Dollar Candle Co. will fill his home with his favorite mouthwatering scents. One thing to note: Because this item is handmade, allow an extra day for production.

available at amazon.com $15
11
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers

Experts are projecting that turntables will be a hot gift again in 2017, and this classic Victrola (in a cool turquoise hue) is great for music lovers. The three-speed turntable has built-in Bluetooth, so he can play music wirelessly from his phone (no cords needed!). 

available at amazon.com $70
12
Taylor'd Milestones Scotch Glasses

Old Fashioned cocktails and glasses of bourbon never looked so good, thanks to these 10 oz. premium whiskey glasses that are (bonus!) made in the U.S.A.

available at amazon.com $22
13
Shoe Dog by Phil Night

Shoe Dog, the New York Times best-selling memoir by Nike creator Phil Knight, tells the story of the now-iconic athletic company's early days. The hardcover makes a great gift for your favorite sneakerhead.

available at amazon.com $21
14
Timex Weekender 40mm Watch

If you thought you needed to head to a department store to purchase a nice watch, think again. Amazon has a great selection of men's watches, including this new release from Timex. He'll love the indigo watch dial and brown genuine leather strap, not to mention the fact that it's water resistant.

available at amazon.com $65
