The 4 Best Stick-On Bras You Can Buy on Amazon for Backless Tops and Dresses

They're a must for party season.
When holiday party season rolls around, we often ask ourselves the eternal question: What the heck am I supposed to wear under this backless dress? Pasties and stick-on bras are designed to work on even the lowest necklines, but they're notorious for often delivering a lackluster or uncomfortable fit. The good news, though is that the latest designs have come a long way from past styles. In fact, Amazon offers a wide range of stick-on bras in many cup sizes—and customers can't stop raving about how well they work under strapless, low neckline, and backless dresses.
We scoured Amazon for stick-on bras with the highest percentage of 5-star ratings, so you can enter party season armed with the perfect undergarments.
1
ASIMOON Strapless Bra
The details: This minimalist silicone-based stick-on bra provides invisible support under backless tops and dresses. Bonus: It can be washed and worn over again, thanks to a regenerating adhesive.
5-star review percentage: 86%
What the reviews say:
"This strapless bra holds breasts well...It comes with a transparent strapless bra case, super easy to organize it. Also, it is easy to wash, just water and soap then let it dry in a flat place. Nice!" —Mia Laymen
"The silicone is definite a superior quality to some other brands. The sizes are accurate as it fits me perfectly and does 'do the job' it suppose to do." —Victoria
"Product is very smooth and soft to the touch on the front side which makes all my clothing lay perfectly over top of it. The sticky side held without fail and I forget I'm wearing it." —Heidi L.
2
STbra Women's Strapless Bra
The details: A clip on the front of the bra offers push-up-level support, while the adhesive material inside the cups keeps everything in place.
5-star rating percentage: 91%
What the reviews say:
"It sticks on perfectly and actually has a sticky material that bonds with the skin without pulling the hairs and causing pain. There is a part left out without the sticky material to accommodate the areola area. " —Ellie
"It's comfy enough to wear all day at work and my bffs tell me it looks totally natural. It stays in place no matter how much I'm moving around." —Catherine Park
"I was a bridesmaid in a wedding in humid Tennessee, it was an outdoor wedding, and it rained, but the bra didn't budge!" —Bailey Birnie
3
LamourLove Strapless Bra
The details: The self-adhesive bra from LamourLove comes in nude or black and uses medical grade hypoallergenic gel to stay in place under your backless top or dress.
5-star review percentage: 84%
What the reviews say:
"The adhesive is very sticky, so stays on the whole night, but while sticky, it doesn't hurt when you take it off." —Suzy Q
"My skin is take sensitive, so the adhisive [sic] made me nervous. I was pleasantly surprised to find that it is easy to apply and easy to peel off. I've used it a few times now and my skin didn't get irritated at all!" —sneddysis
"It sticks really well and actually holds my girls in place! I like how you can control how much of a 'push up' you want by tightening the strings or loosening them!" —Erica Denton
4
Blisstime Self Adhesive Silicone Invisible Push-up Bra With Drawstring
The details: This reusable backless bra features sticky cups and a drawstring closure that pushes and lifts breasts. Sizes range from an A cup to a D cup.
5-star review percentage: 86%
What the reviews say:
"The adhesive is very strong and really gave a good feeling that it won't fall." —Lex Noble
"It's made of high quality, durable material that is very soft to the touch. It doesn't irritate your skin or feel like something is sticking to you." —sam
"Works great, I've worn it for over 6 hours straight...I danced all night, sweated a lot, and it stuck in place just fine, peeled away just slightly around the edges by the end of the night." —J. Leonard