The 4 Best Stick-On Bras You Can Buy on Amazon for Backless Tops and Dresses

The details: This minimalist silicone-based stick-on bra provides invisible support under backless tops and dresses. Bonus: It can be washed and worn over again, thanks to a regenerating adhesive.

5-star review percentage: 86%

What the reviews say:

"This strapless bra holds breasts well...It comes with a transparent strapless bra case, super easy to organize it. Also, it is easy to wash, just water and soap then let it dry in a flat place. Nice!" —Mia Laymen

"The silicone is definite a superior quality to some other brands. The sizes are accurate as it fits me perfectly and does 'do the job' it suppose to do." —Victoria

"Product is very smooth and soft to the touch on the front side which makes all my clothing lay perfectly over top of it. The sticky side held without fail and I forget I'm wearing it." —Heidi L.