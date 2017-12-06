The Best Gifts for Your Barre-Obsessed Friend

Gift these stylish sport bras, tanks, and barre accessories to help your friend gear up for her next class.

Julia Naftulin
December 06, 2017

With its low-intensity (but high-repetition) movements, barre has taken the fitness world by storm. If you know someone who can’t get enough of the full-body burn at barre class, these gifts are the perfect way to treat her during the holiday season. From a boldly printed sports bra to a mini exercise ball that will let her do toning exercises at home, these barre accessories are sure to be a hit.

1
ProBody Pilates Mini Exercise Ball

This rubber exercise ball is great for at-home barre workouts on days she can’t make it to the studio. It comes in four color options, is phthalate-free, and also has an air pump.

available at amazon.com $11
2
Athleta Essence Tie Back Tank

This tank is business in the front and party in the back. Thanks to barre’s low-impact nature, she can rock this fun style without worrying about her top riding up or overexposing her sports bra.

available at athleta.com $44
3
Celestial Reversible Yoga Tank

Her outfit will pop with this bold sports-bra-meets-tank. Cross-back straps add a pretty touch, while the elasticized bottom band keeps the style from sliding around while she pulses.

available at sweatybetty.com $80
4
Heroine Sport Boost Jacket

This asymmetrical cropped bomber is the perfect outerwear piece for trips to and from the barre studio. French terry material is as cozy as it gets, and the thick collar can be popped up or folded down depending on how chilly the weather is.

available at bandier.com $245
5
Invisibobble Original Traceless Hair Tie

Her ballerina bun will be on point, thanks to these spiral-shaped hair bands. The design holds every strand in place (even through the sweatiest of workouts) and prevents dreaded hair tie crease.

available at kohls.com $8
6
ban.do Boogie Daze Gym Bag

This cheery carryall will instantly perk up even the simplest of workout ensembles. Side pockets can store everything from a phone and keys to earbuds, and a zip-top closure keeps contents secure yet easily accessible.

available at amazon.com $35
7
MUK LUKS Patterned Leg Warmers

Leg warmers may be retro, but they sure are cozy. Pop this printed pair over your tights for an extra layer of warmth as you head to the studio for barre class.

available at target.com $22
8
Resting Barre Face Tank

She'll love this funny tank, screen printed on a supersoft cotton and polyester blend. Note: There's a low armhole, perfect for rocking a colorful sports bra.

available at amazon.com $25
9
Pointe Studio Midweight Grip Sock

Her feet will be right on "pointe" with these medium-grip socks, available in either blue and navy or navy and blue colorways.

available at amazon.com $10
