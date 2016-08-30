The Fitness Clothing Brands Ashley Graham Swears By

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s recommendations are the perfect picks for curvy girls everywhere.
Clad in sexy lingerie or a barely there bikini, model and self-proclaimed body activist Ashley Graham has become a welcome fixture on magazine covers and our Instagram feeds. But when she's not modeling, Graham wears more than lacy bras and body-hugging dresses—she also rocks fashion-forward workout apparel.
What’s Graham’s secret to finding the perfect gym outfit? It’s harder than you think. “I search high and low. There are a few brands that fit me, but it’s very difficult,” Graham told Health at the Sports Illustrated Summer of Swim Festival on Sunday. “If I was one size bigger—which the majority of American women are—there aren’t a lot of workout clothes that fit women.” Graham told us she loves Alala; she's also been spotted wearing Enell sports bras and Nike tops on her social media feeds.
Graham revealed that she’ll be launching her own athleisure line in the not-so-distant future. Until then, here are three ways to channel your inner Ashley:
1
Enell Full Figure Maximum Control Wire-Free Sports Bra
Enell is the sports bra brand for big-busted women. Their high-impact bras feature a front hook closure, moisture-wicking fabric, and wire-free design in a huge range of sizes that extends from 36C to 52DD.
2
Alala Captain Tight
Graham loves Alala’s gear and it’s no wonder why—the brand’s minimal, futuristic-looking items turn a gym session into a full-on fashion statement. Graham wore these patterned tights in an Instagram video last month.
3
Nike Run Fast Running Tank Top
Graham occasionally posts videos of her workouts to Instagram, and twice in the last month, she's worn a black Nike tank. The sporty racerback style and flattering U-shaped neckline will make you feel ready to conquer any workout, while the all-over mesh fabric is an added detail that sets this top apart from other athletic tanks.