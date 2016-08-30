The Fitness Clothing Brands Ashley Graham Swears By

Clad in sexy lingerie or a barely there bikini, model and self-proclaimed body activist Ashley Graham has become a welcome fixture on magazine covers and our Instagram feeds. But when she's not modeling, Graham wears more than lacy bras and body-hugging dresses—she also rocks fashion-forward workout apparel.

What’s Graham’s secret to finding the perfect gym outfit? It’s harder than you think. “I search high and low. There are a few brands that fit me, but it’s very difficult,” Graham told Health at the Sports Illustrated Summer of Swim Festival on Sunday. “If I was one size bigger—which the majority of American women are—there aren’t a lot of workout clothes that fit women.” Graham told us she loves Alala; she's also been spotted wearing Enell sports bras and Nike tops on her social media feeds.

Graham revealed that she’ll be launching her own athleisure line in the not-so-distant future. Until then, here are three ways to channel your inner Ashley: