This New Aerie Collection Was Designed By Aly Raisman and Iskra Lawrence

If you’re looking to do some online shopping that gives back on International Women’s Day, we’ve found the perfect sale for you.

Whether it's vowing to never retouch their ads or launching #AerieREAL Role Models with Aly Raisman, Iskra Lawrence, Rachel Platten, and Yara Shahidi, Aerie has become famous for their emphasis on body positivity, inclusivity, and self-love in their marketing campaigns.

To continue promoting the inspiring women in the #AerieREAL Role Model campaign, the brand just announced the #AerieREAL Role Model Collection—and 100% of the profits will be donated to charities personally selected by Raisman, Lawrence, Shahidi, and Platten.

The exclusive collection will be available starting March 8 online as well as at the brand's Lincoln Road flagship store in Miami Beach, Florida, and features five unique pieces. Each woman was tasked with designing one item for the collection and choosing the perfect charity to donate that item's sales to.

Raisman designed the black Aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit (on sale for $27; ae.com) with the word "Survivor" emblazoned across the chest. All profits from the suit will benefit Darkness to Light, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual abuse of children.

Platten’s super-cute style is a white Aerie Oh Baby! Tee ($25; ae.com) with "Making waves" embroidered on the upper-left corner of the shirt. Sales will benefit I Am That Girl, an organization that exists as a safe space for girls to connect with one another and embrace self-love.

Lawrence created the black Aerie Chill Leggings ($16; ae.com) with "Self-made" along the upper thigh area. All profits from the leggings benefit the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA). A crisp white The Future is #AerieREAL tee (on sale for $15; ae.com) will also benefit NEDA.

Shahidi designed the white Aerie Raw Cut City Sweatshirt (on sale for $34; ae.com) with the word "Thrive" written in cursive across the chest. This stylish topper will benefit the Innocence Project, which works to free innocent people who are incarcerated and support them through the post-release process.

These updated basics are a fun way to add a little girl power to your wardrobe—plus, donating to these truly great causes is something we can all get behind.