The Best Affordable Workout Clothes to Wear in 2017

Suit up for less! Here are 18 affordable fitness finds you'll actually want to hit the gym in.
Need a little extra fitness motivation after the holidays? Freshening up your workout wardrobe can make a big difference and help inspire you to hit the gym or sign up for that spin class. But if you're not ready to drop $100 on a pair of leggings, the good news is you don't have to break the bank to score stylish activewear that's comfortable, too. These picks may look high-end, but they're all surprisingly affordable (think: running shoes under $90 and workout clothes under $60). Stock up on these inexpensive fitness finds to make 2017 your healthiest year yet.
Avocado Carefree Hoodie
This cozy hoodie is the ultimate topper. Throw it on to run to the gym or out to brunch with your besties.
Under Armour Renegade Cap
We love that it soaks up sweat as it cools you down (and hides a disheveled ’do, too!).
Everlast Quilted Jacket
Take on a killer cold-weather workout in this insulated jacket. Our favorite feature has got to be the comfy fleece-lined sleeves.
C9 Champion Limited-Edition by Anna Kaiser Fashion Mesh Bra
This limited-edition bra kind of gives us ’80s Madonna vibes—and we’re here for it. Oh, and the racerback silhouette won’t restrict your movement.
Joe Fresh sports bra
Warning: The longer length and eye-catching print of this bra may tempt you to rock this supporter outside the gym.
Old Navy Go-Dry Racerback Sports Bra
Need an extra push to pound the pavement? This high-impact, water-wicking (and amazingly priced) sports bra will do the trick.
Reebok Studio Faves Muscle Tee
Let the world know you make it to the gym often with this fun tee. Bonus: It’s also great for showing off strong and sculpted shoulders.
Marika Fulfill Singlet
You won’t overheat at the gym sporting this barely-there tank.
Fabletics Fallon Short
Feel secure sans undies thanks to the built-in moisture-wicking briefs lining these shorts.
C9 Champion Run Shorts
The bold color will brighten up those winter dreadmill runs.
C9 Champion Limited-Edition by Anna Kaiser Fashion Printed Legging
Mesh panels on these leggings add edge and provide extra ventilation. Nice!
Old Navy Mid Rise Compression Print Legging
These might just be the perfect basic black bottoms. Bonus: These tight tights help boost endurance.
Under Armour Favorite Leggings
Go ahead and forward fold or squat it out in these leggings—the thick fabric keeps your assets under wraps.
Bubi Bottle
Whether you’re toting H20 or hot tea, this silicone bottle keeps you happy and hydrated. All done? Roll it up and stash it in your bag.
Timex Ironman Classic 30 Midsize
Let this watch tag along to your next triathlon. It’s durable and water-resistant, and it can clock running and biking splits.
The Puma Ignite Dual
Love that weightless feeling when jumping on a trampoline? These sneakers give you similar spring. Hello, personal record!
Rykä Dominion
Super light, with a cushy bed that molds to feet, these shoes are the ideal companion for your 10,000-step journey.
Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK
High mileage calls for max cushioning, which is what you’ll get with these running shoes. Another plus: a seamless upper that reduces friction.