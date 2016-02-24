7 Black Workout Leggings Health Editors Swear By

There's no shortage of bold and bright workout leggings out there—but sometimes, all you really want is a basic black pair. Black tights slim the legs and hips, match all your other workout apparel, and can easily go from your sweat session to running errands. We asked our editor's what their go-to pair of black leggings were for all of their workout needs and here are their favorites.

Onzie Track Leggings ($69; zappos.com)

"I have a relatively slim waist compared to my hips, and despite all those squats I've been doing at the gym, my butt's still kind of flat. My shape makes it hard for me to find leggings that don't slide down during my workouts. So I was thrilled with I tried Onzie leggings and realized that not only do I look and feel amazing in them, they stay put! This pair has mesh cutouts around the knees that add a fun little extra to basic black." —Christine Mattheis, deputy editor

Champion Shape Women's Tights ($50; hanes.com)

"I LOVE the Champion Shape tights. They used to only make them in a crop style, but they have full-length leggings now. Woo! The name says it all: The seams are in places that almost help contour your hips, thighs and butt, so they look super-flattering on any body type. They are also affordable, yet don't get destroyed in the wash." —Jacqueline Andriakos, associate editor

Photo: Hanes.com

"Confession: this is the only pair of plain black workout leggings I own, and even they have a foil pattern on them! I love the texture, which takes them a step above plain black. They're long enough for my 5'8" height. They are super affordable—$28 regular price, and I actually got them for $15 on sale. And they perform as well as or better than much more expensive leggings I own for wicking and breathability. I wear them to hot yoga and when I take them off at the end of a super sweaty class they are DRY." —Jeannie Kim, executive deputy editor

Photo: Target.com

Old Navy Go-Dry High-Rise Compression Leggings ($30; oldnavy.com)

"I'm addicted to Old Navy activewear. The price is always agreeable (there's always a sale!) and they always have a wide selection of black leggings that can range from plain to something with more flair like cutouts or a subtle pattern. I'm loving the high waist on this pair because it keeps me tucked in and I don't have to worry about exposing my belly when I'm moving about." —Dwyer Frame, contributing editor

Photo: Oldnavy.com

Lululemon Pace Rival Crop ($88, lululemon.com)

"I can't live without my Lululemon Pace Rival crops. I have numerous pairs, and they have never failed me (even if they rip, Lululemon will replace them). I wear them on my runs and when I go to the gym. There is mesh behind the knee that gives you extra mobility and keeps you cool, and big pockets on the sides for gels, keys, or a phone. They fit perfectly—not too low or high—and the fabric is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and they have plenty of stretch while hugging you in at the same time." —Alison Mango, editorial assistant

Photo: lululemon.com

Fabletics Winn Mid Rise Capri ($50; fabletics.com)

"I tried the Kate Hudson/Fabletics intro offer for a full workout outfit for $25 a few months back. After it arrived, I decided that the concept of subscribing to monthly fitness outfits wasn't really for me, BUT I did end up loving the pair of black capri leggings that came with the outfit. They're also sold on the regular Fabletics site (so you don't need to sign up for a monthly membership to buy them)." —Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor

Photo: fabletics.com

Brooks Running Women's Streaker Tight ($105; brooksrunning.com)

"They're seamless and feel amazing!" —MaryAnn Barone, social media editor

Photo: Brooksrunning.com

REI Lucy Hatha Leggings ($89; rei.com)

"I love the Lucy Hatha Leggings at REI because they make my legs look tight. They're comfortable and they are moisture-wicking—I've worn them to yoga, on hikes, and as thermals under my clothes in the winter." —Janet Lawrence, senior video editor

Photo: REI.com

Knockout by Victoria's Secret Tight ($65; victoriassecret.com)

"My absolute favorite are the Victoria's Secret knockout tights. I have really long legs and these come in an extended inseam. Plus, I like a slightly more high-rise waistband. This pair hits a bit closer towards the belly button, rather than the hips, so I never have to fidget with them and pull them up, even when jumping around in a HIIT class or on a run." —Jacqueline Andriakos, associate editor

Photo: Victoriassecret.com