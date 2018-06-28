The Fourth of July Sales That Are Actually Worth Shopping

Hopefully you don't have to check your phone too much this Fourth of July—but between barbecuing and ice cream, consider logging on to take advantage of these incredible mid-season deals on everything from skincare products to fitness apparel to bed linens. Happy shopping!

AHAVA: From 7/1 to 7/8, you can save 40% sitewide on the much-loved skincare brand's products with code JULY18.

Barney's: If you've been contemplating a splurge, now is a good time to shop. Must-have designer collections are 60% off, and you can also nab an additional 35% off select sale styles.

Brooklinen: Our favorite ridiculously comfortable twill sheets will be 20% off from now until the end of next week.

Club Monaco: Get an additional 60% off all sale items, including outerwear, tees, and shoes. Note: Club Monaco rarely has sale-on-sale markdowns as good as this.

Hotels.com: Thinking about booking a trip? Rates on select hotels will be slashed up to 40% off on the travel website until 7/9.

Lands End: You can get 50% off all swim and related products from now until 7/4, as well as 40% off full-price styles on the site.

Macy's: The retailer will offer 20% off with the code FOURTH, plus free shipping on orders of $49 and up.

Madewell: This is everyone's favorite go-to for casual, comfortable clothing, and they're having a rare 20% off select summer styles through 7/5 with the code SPARKLER.

Merrell: Now is a great time to stock up on new walking shoes or hiking boots. Merrell is discounting over 60 new styles up to 40% off, with 50% off select summer styles with the code MERRELLSALE40.

Orbitz: Even more travel deals: Orbitz will be offering 15% off select hotels with the promo code HEATWAVE until 7/8.

Sephora: Here's one we're really excited about. Sephora will offer a selection of deals up to 50% off while supplies last until 7/4.

Six02: On 7/2 only, Six02 is going to be offering 25% off any order of $150 or more, plus free shipping with the code TAKE25.

Soma Intimates: We love this brand's bras and underwear, and now is the perfect time to stock up. Get an extra 50% off already-reduced prices until 7/10 (but we recommend acting fast while the inventory is still good).

Space NK: The beauty retailer has ongoing deals up to 50% off right now.

Target: Save 20% off swimsuits with the code SWIM20 on 6/30 only.

UNIQLO: From 7/3 to 7/4, the site will be offering select Fourth of July deals and free shipping on all orders. Win-win.