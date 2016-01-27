14 Hot Workout Leggings for Under $25

A pair of high-performance workout tights can make all the difference during your gym sessions. Workout leggings need not only to look good, but also to fit like a second skin so youâre not fussing with them the entire time. Thing is, some leggings can cost $100 or moreânot exactly budget-friendly. So if you want break a sweat at the gym, but not the cash register, try one of these great pairs of leggingsâthey all cost less than $25. Note: Some of these are on sale now, so some sizesÂ may start to sell out.

Active Abstract Geo LeggingsÂ ($23; forever21.com)

This pair of workout leggings fits like a second skin, so you might even forget that youâre wearing themâuntil you spot the stylish blue geometric print in the mirror, that is.

Active Digital Print LeggingsÂ ($25; forever21.com)

Every time you slip into these leggings, you'll be reminded that itâs "never too late" âfor what, you'll have to decide. Mesh panels on the back of the knee will keep you cool and comfortable from start to finish, not to mention add unexpected style.

Go-Dry Compression Crops ($18 on sale, originally $27; oldnavy.com)

These compression crops feature quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during the sweatiest of spin classes. Flat seams prevent chafing, and UPF 40 protects your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Active Space Dye Leggings Â ($25; forever21.com)

Skip the all-black ensembles for nighttime runs and go for bright, reflective prints instead. Youâll certainly be seen in these leggings, which are accented with reflective details at the end of each leg.

C9 Champion Performance LeggingÂ ($21 on sale, originally $28; target.com)

These fun workout leggings move with you, no matter what kind of workout youâre doing. A wide range of sizes is available, including long lengths for the leggy ladies among us.

Active Dip-Dyed Capri LeggingsÂ ($20; forever21.com)

If patterned leggings arenât your thing, you can still spice up your gym outfit with these ocean-inspired crops. But style isnât everythingâthese capris have a hidden stash pocket for your keys, driver's license, or credit cards.

Tek Gear Workout LeggingsÂ ($25 on sale, originally $36; kohls.com)

These leggings feature moisture-wicking fabric as well as a gusset to help combat the dreaded camel-toe. The midrise, no-cinch waistband sits above the hip, and a mini waistband pocket gives you a place to conveniently store your keys.

Tek Gear Shapewear Skimmer Capri Workout LeggingsÂ ($25 on sale, originally $36; kohls.com)

The color-blocking on these cropped leggings is not just eye-catchingâit also flatters your curves. Breathable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps you super comfortable during even the sweatiest workouts.

Active Geo-Paneled LeggingsÂ ($25; forever21.com)

Who said your active wear canât be a little sexy? A sheer mesh insert goes down the side of each leg from hip to ankle, bringing spiciness to your gym look (not to mention some airflow during hot workouts).

When youâre flowing through vinyasas, you have to stay focused on your breath, not on pants that are slipping and sliding around. These leggings have an adjustable-rise waistband so you can wear them how you wantâand not think about them until it's time to take them off.

Active Space-Dye LeggingsÂ ($20; forever21.com)

These brightly hued workout leggings feature a hidden key pocket secured into the waistband and stylish mesh panels along the calves.

C9 Champion Performance Legging ($28; target.com)

Staying dry and comfortable wonât be a problem in these leggings. They wick sweat away quickly, and are also super breathable so you can stay cool as youâre heating up.

Active Digital Print LeggingsÂ ($25; forever21.com)

Staying dry will be no problem in these leggings, which are engineered for effective moisture-management. With the wicking capabilities, you wonât have to worry about getting home in sweaty clothes!

FILA SPORT Maui Workout Leggings ($25 on sale, originally $45); kohls.com)

With a wide array of fun color and pattern options, youâll never find yourself in a workout rut when wearing these leggings. They are engineered with moisture-wicking fabric, and they have a higher-rise waistband for more coverage and comfort.