10 Trendy Sports Bras You'll Want to Wear as a Top

Skip the shirt! These sports bra crop tops have you covered.
A good sports bra can make or break a workout, so it’s important to find a comfortable, supportive fit. That’s why we can’t get enough of the sports bra crop tops that are blowing up in activewear. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have rocked the sporty crop top look, and brands like Old Navy and Target are getting in on the trend. These bras are longer, offering more coverage, and they’re so cute you’ll want to wear them on their own (or peeking out from an unzipped hoodie). You worked hard for those abs – show them off with our favorite picks.
1
Athleta High Moon Bra
Wear this top to yoga—its no-chafe seams and thick lower band will let you move in comfort.
2
Varley Vernon Crop Bra
This supportive top has chic mesh panels for a flirty, sporty look.
3
New Balance Accelerate Crop Top
The fabric in this top will wick away sweat and keep you dry. Plus, the reflective trim increases visibility on nighttime runs.
4
Prana Petit Crop Top
This super-soft top has adjustable straps to help you fit the perfect fit.
5
Marika Zoey High Neck Sports Bra
Mesh paneling and an open keyhole back give this bra extra breathability.
6
Puma Crop Bra Top
This deep-v and racer back combo is a majorly sexy studio to street look. Pair with loose sweats for dance cardio class.
7
Sweaty Betty Homestraight Crop
This snug-fitting, sweat-wicking top will keep you cool on runs or in spin class.
8
Under Armour Luminous Crop Top
The four-way stretch in this bra top offers support without constricting you. It’s perfect for studio classes – the Luminous print shows up in black light!
9
Zobha Amos Cut-Out Sports Bra
This soft, color-blocked bra has skinny, adjustable straps, making it a perfect low-impact option for yoga, barre or Pilates.
10
Lucy High Impact Workout Bra
Rock this bold print in bootcamp class! With a high neckline, this super-supportive, fitted bra can handle the toughest workouts.