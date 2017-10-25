A stroke is a reduction in blood supply to the brain due to a blockage (80% of strokes), which is usually a blood clot, or bleeding in the brain (20% of strokes). Rapid treatment—within three hours of the first symptom—is crucial. If blood supply is quickly restored, it may prevent permanent brain damage. Stroke symptoms come on suddenly and include trouble speaking; confusion; weakness, numbness, or paralysis on one side of the face or body; vision problems; severe headache; or trouble with walking or balance. Call 911 if you or someone else has these symptoms.
Researchers in Japan found that while drinking at least one cup of coffee a day lowered stroke risk by 20% and drinking two cups of green tea a day lowered it by 14%, the benefit from both was likely greater than either one on its own.