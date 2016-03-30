Zoe Saldana Reminds Us All to Take a Moment to Breathe

We are all busy, and finding time to take a moment for yourself can be extremely challenging—but it is necessary. And Zoe Saldana, mom of two adorably cute twin boys, reminds us of just that. In her latest Instagram post, the actress, dressed in gym clothes, is sprawled on the floor in a wide-legged Child’s Pose, with her face and arms slathered in green makeup. Clearly she’s on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is currently filming.

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Doesn't Want Her Pre-Pregnancy Body Back

Saldana’s caption: "Work hard, relax harder...This so far is the message of today that is worth sharing. Treat yourself with kindness. Give yourself time to breathe, walk, eat, sit. #Be present during those quick moments to do these things. Your "self" will appreciate it and will reward you, trust that it will."

Feeling overhlemed? You too might want to drop down into this restful pose. (Green makeup is optional.) Not only does it stretch out the hips, thighs and ankles, but it also calms the brain and helps relieve stress and fatigue.

RELATED: 5 Yoga Poses You Can Do at Your Desk

But if you need more than a few deep breathes to get a handle on things, try this guided meditation video. In just seven minutes, you should feel as cool as a cumber…or at least a little less wound up.

Thanks for encouraging us to take a little “me” time, Zoe.

