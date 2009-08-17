Woman Pregnant With 12 Babies, High-Protein Snacks on the Cheap, and How to Give Yourself a Great Massage

- Getting a great massage not only works out the kinks, but it can also reduce stress and boost immunity. But if you just don’t have the time—or the cash—to really indulge, try these three self-massage tips to work out those knots on your own. [LetYourLifeBloom.com]
- It seems pretty obvious to us: If you exercise regularly, eat healthily, don’t smoke, and manage your weight, you can cut your risks for a whole slew of diseases by as much as 80%. So how come less than 10% of people actually follow those rules? [LA Times]
- When it comes time for that much-needed afternoon snack, the processed and packaged options in the vending machine just don't cut it. Try one of these high-protein snacks, guaranteed to fill you up without emptying your wallet. [FitSugar]
- After undergoing fertility treatments, a woman in Tunisia is claiming to be pregnant with a record-breaking 12 babies. And we thought Octomom had her hands full! [MomLogic]
- We can’t get enough of summer fruits and their amazing health benefits. But we are 100% guilty of having eyes that are bigger than our stomachs—we can't always finish the fruit we buy before it goes bad. Whipping up this fruit soup may be the quick-and-easy solution we've been looking for. [NY Times]
