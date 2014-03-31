The Secret to Success? "Me" Time

"I had a wake-up call in 2007 when I collapsed from exhaustion and broke my cheekbone on my desk. I had been working 18 hours a day, seven days a week, trying to build a business. I realized then that I was undermining not only my health but also my creativity, productivity, and decision making. I wasn't nurturing my best asset—my human capital, my self. That's what's most important! When you're burned-out and exhausted, it's harder to see the dangers—and the opportunities—ahead. I now start every morning with at least 20 to 30 minutes of meditation, I prioritize sleep and I work out or walk every day. By taking care of myself, I'm more productive and much less stressed, at work and at home."

Arianna Huffington is editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post and author of the new book Thrive.