The Most (and Least) Stressful Jobs In America

If you're looking for a new, healthier way to pay the bills in 2015, stay away from the firehouse and head to beauty school instead. According to job site CareerCast, firefighters have the most stressful job in America, while hair stylists have the least.

CareerCast based their findings on an analysis of 11 different typical job demands, such as deadlines, environmental conditions, hazards, and working in the public eye. They also considered the median salaries and projected growth of each career to create top 10 lists of the most and least stressful jobs. (But hair stylists also have the lowest median salary on either list.)

The most stress-inducing careers leaned toward the physically dangerous, with enlisted military personnel and military generals grabbing the No. 2 and No. 3 spots after firefighters. Event coordinators and newspaper reporters don't regularly fear for their lives, but the intense deadlines they face daily landed them on the most-stressed list as well. That newspaper reporters faced the worst job growth of either list by far (-13%) was also a factor.

The list of the least stressful jobs, on the other hand, included tenured university professors, jewelers, and librarians.

Interestingly, the collection of cushier jobs features an extremely wide range of educational experience, from jobs as a tailor or forklift operator that don’t require a bachelor’s degree, to professors and audiologists who need a graduate-level education.

See the full list and scores below:

CareerCast’s Most Stressful Jobs of 2015







Profession

Stress Score

Median Salary

Projected Growth





Firefighter

71.59

$45,600

7%





Enlisted Military Personnel

70.78

$28,840

N/A





Military General

63.11

$196,300

N/A





Airline Pilot

60.46

$98,410

-1%





Police Officer

50.82

$56,980

5%





Actor

50.33

$46,070

4%





Broadcaster

50.30

$60,070

2%





Event Coordinator

49.93

$45,810

33%





Photojournalist

49.22

$42,530

3%





Newspaper Reporter

48.76

$37,090

-13%









Is your career on the high-stress list? Don't fret: a healthy lifestyle can help negate the bad effects of those crazy long hours.



CareerCast’s Least Stressful Jobs of 2015







Profession

Stress Score

Median Salary

Projected Growth





Hair Stylist

5.47

$22,770

13%





Audiologist

6.30

$69,720

34%





University Professor (Tenured)

6.94

$68,970

19%





Medical Records Technician

7.55

$34,160

22%





Jeweler

8.10

$35,350

-10%





Medical Laboratory Technician

8.98

$47,820

22%





Seamstress/Tailor

9.56

$25,590

1%





Dietitian

10.23

$55,240

21%





Librarian

10.58

$55,370

7%





Forklift Operator

11.43

$31,150

1%









