Surgeon Operates on 4-Year-Old's Wrong Eye, Trendy Spring Workout Wear, and 5 Tips for Making Time for Exercise

- Your boss is on your tail, the in-laws are coming this weekend, and you spilled your coffee on your favorite white shirt. When it comes to dealing with stress, people tend to fall into one of these three categories. What’s your style? [Vitamin G]
- You’re already deep into spring cleaning, so why not give your workout wear a shake-up while you’re at it? Check out these fun (and even motivational) picks for new fit fashion. [Vital Juice]
- Jesse, 4, went in for quick and easy corrective eye surgery. Everything went well, except for the fact that the surgeon operated on the wrong eye. [Fox News Health]
- No fad diets, no extreme exercise routines: This woman shed more than 230 pounds relying on just four simple tips. [CNN]
- Forget those photos of carefree, healthy celebs jogging on beautiful California beaches. These 10 healthiest celebrities are proud to call New York City their home. [That’s Fit]
- Don’t let exercise fall to the wayside when things get busy. Try these five tips for finding time to work out. [FitSugar]
- Playing an instrument in school can play a huge role in kids’ healthy development, but those shared trumpets and clarinets? Crawling with fungi and bacteria. [TIME Healthland]
- Sure, the new reality TV show makes couponing look absolutely batty, but you can actually use coupons (and stay sane) to help stretch your healthy food budget. [DailySpark]