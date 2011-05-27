Healthy Ice Cream Alternatives, Strawberry Bruschetta, and America's Least Stressed States

Health.com
May 27, 2011

  • You don’t have to skip sweets at your Memorial Day barbecue. Just swap regular old ice cream for one of these mouthwatering (and healthy!) alternatives. [FitSugar]

  • Last month, the most premature European baby ever to survive was finally able to leave the hospital. Born at 21 weeks, she weighed just over a pound. Now, doctors ask, how young is too young to save? [TIME Healthland]

  • Chef Tom Colicchio knows good food. But he’s also a dad of three. Here, he dishes on cooking with kids. [LilSugar]

  • We can’t get enough of in-season strawberries. Try them in this creative strawberry bruschetta recipe. [Vitamin G]

  • Gallup recently revealed America’s 10 least stressed states. Find out if your state made the list here. [Huffington Post]

  • We know you love the sun-kissed look, but please, stop using tanning beds. Here’s a cautionary tale from a blogger who knows the danger firsthand. [Daily Spark]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up