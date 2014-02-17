4 Ways to Stop Stress This Second

In panic mode? These four tips will work right away.

1. Write down your fears

Make a list of what's worrying you at the moment, then put it away. This simple act stops the obsessive cycle of anxiety so you can move on.

2. Amp up your activity

Vigorous exercise diminishes stress, and with it, worry. Get your heart rate up for 20 to 30 minutes. Even walking briskly around your neighborhood after work counts.

3. Be your own best friend

When your mind starts to spiral out of control, say to yourself, "It's all right—I'm a worrier. That's what I do. But everything always works out." Some accepting self-talk can help lower the number and intensity of your fret sessions.

4. Fire up your iPod

Listening to music can distract you from stress, research shows. The same goes for any activity that engages your senses, like reading, cooking or watching a movie.