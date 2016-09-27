7 Kinds of Job-Related Stress to Watch Out For

Work has the power to get the best of us sometimes. It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed by expectations, assignments, and the lofty goals we set for ourselves at the office. Are you feeling jittery on the job? Watch the video to see all the problematic ways your profession can cause stress, plus solutions for each.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

The Overworked Underling: If you’re busy, but have little freedom at work, ease stress by getting involved in decision-making processes, even if you can’t make the job less demanding.

The Frustrated Go-Getter: If you work your tail off, but feel you don’t get enough credit, discuss your career goals with your boss to gain insight about how to improve your situation.

Castaway: If you feel alone at work, without an office ally, supportive boss, or mentor, try to communicate. If you want your boss’s help, be as specific (and persuasive) as possible. Also, make connecting with co-workers a priority.

Doormat: If you deal with demanding customers, but have to stay positive and professional, ask your boss for advice or additional training to learn how to handle difficult customers without feeling demoralized.

Tech Prisoner: If you’re constantly connected to the office via laptop and phone, set aside blocks of time (try between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.) when you turn electronics off and clear your head.

Burnout: If you’re physically and emotionally exhausted to the point where it’s hard to function, discuss it with a supervisor and see whether you can take time off.

Bully Target: If your boss dishes out insults, impossible deadlines, and busywork, try to mollify your boss. If that doesn’t work, document the bullying and talk to a superior or human resources.