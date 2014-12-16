6 Hilarious Holiday Videos That Will Help You Beat Stress

Next time you're on an endless line at the store buying gifts or you're freaking out about getting everything done before you leave for vacation, check out these videos and you'll feel just a little more ho, ho, ho.

1. "I Wish It Were Christmas Today:" the Saturday Night Live classic. Be warned, you will not be able to get this song out of your head.

2. Doug the Pug makes it very clear that all he wants for Christmas is food.

RELATED: 20 Habits That Make Holiday Stress Worse

3. A tribute to Christmas sweatshirts and sweatpants. Yes, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

4. Jimmy Kimmel's "I Gave My Kids A Terrible Present" prank is funny every single time. (Do not try this at home.)

RELATED: 13 Ways to Beat Stress in 15 Minutes or Less

5. The Muppets' most colorful (and curmudgeonly) characters sing "Ringing of the Bells."

6. Cats. Decorating and destroying a house for Christmas. And singing carols! W-i-n.

RELATED: 50 Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women